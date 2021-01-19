LIVE: Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri borders continues to remain blocked
The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws will hold its first meeting in Delhi today. The panel will hold an internal consultation over the contentious laws which has prompted farmers to hit streets for almost 55 days now. As per the top court's order, the panel is required to send the report in two months.
On Monday, the Centre postponed the tenth round of talks between its representatives and farmers to January 20. Earlier it was scheduled for today.
As the ninth round of talks between the central government and farmer unions on January 15 remained inconclusive, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said the unions have been asked to form informal groups among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands. Tomar had assured the agitating farmers that government will their demands with an "open mind".
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Follow all the live updates here:
JAN 19, 2021 01:06 PM IST
We stand by farmers of this country: DK Shivakumar
"We stand by farmers of this country. Supreme Court has stayed the laws. They shouldn't stay but scrap it. This is what Congress demands. The farmers' demand is justified. On behalf of Congress party, we are holding a big protest tomorrow to support them," said DK Shivkumar, Congress.
JAN 19, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Farm laws will go back the same route it came from: Farmers' union
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokersperson, Rakesh Tikait said noone from the agitation will be participating in the meeting of SC panel. "We're not going (to first meeting of SC-formed committee). Nobody from the agitation approached Court. Govt brought Bill through Ordinance, it was tabled in the House. It'll go back the same route it came from," he also said, ANI reported.
JAN 19, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri borders remain completely blocked
The traffic situation at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border and at the Delhi-Noida border remained the same on Tuesday as vehicular movement on the carriageway going towards Delhi continued to be blocked by farmer groups. Singhu and Tikri borders, however, continued to remain completely blocked as they have been since November 26 because of the ongoing farmers’ agitation. Read more
JAN 19, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Protests enter 55th day today
JAN 19, 2021 06:43 AM IST
SC panel on farm laws to begin work on January 19
A committee appointed by the Supreme Court to scrutinise three agricultural laws that have prompted farmers to stage a months-long protest will meet on January 19 for its first round of internal consultations, a member of the panel said. Read more
Fresh case filed in Greater Noida against makers of web series ‘Tandav’
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal
Climate change may change rainfall patterns in south India: Study
Why is Congress misleading farmers, surrendering to China: Nadda to Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi to release booklet to highlight pitfalls of farm laws today
Nearly 10 days after accident, minister Shripad Naik discharged from hospital
India preps for fresh Chinese military activity in East Ladakh from March
- India does hope that the incoming Biden administration will stand by its commitments on China, South China Sea, Taiwan or Indo-Pacific at large but New Delhi is not dependent on the US for handling the PLA on land frontiers
‘Will go back same route’: Farmer leader on farm law ordinance
Centre issues Letter of Comfort to Bharat Biotech for 45 lakh doses of Covaxin
BJP MP blames Rajiv Gandhi for Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh
Remember his promise: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal
Amartya Sen asks Visva-Bharati to withdraw allegation of illegal holding of land
MVA, BJP both claim victory in Maharashtra panchayat polls: All you need to know
FIR against 'Tandav' makers for allegedly showing UP Police in bad light
