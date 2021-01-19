LIVE: Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri borders continues to remain blocked

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws will hold its first meeting in Delhi today. The panel will hold an internal consultation over the contentious laws which has prompted farmers to hit streets for almost 55 days now. As per the top court's order, the panel is required to send the report in two months.

On Monday, the Centre postponed the tenth round of talks between its representatives and farmers to January 20. Earlier it was scheduled for today.

As the ninth round of talks between the central government and farmer unions on January 15 remained inconclusive, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said the unions have been asked to form informal groups among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands. Tomar had assured the agitating farmers that government will their demands with an "open mind".

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

