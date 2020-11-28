e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Farmers protest: Navdeep Singh, hailed as hero for turning off water cannon, charged with ‘attempt to murder’

Farmers protest: Navdeep Singh, hailed as hero for turning off water cannon, charged with ‘attempt to murder’

According to reports, Navdeep has joined farming with his father after completing graduation from Kurukshetra University in 2015.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 10:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Navdeep Singh turning off water cannon during farmers protest on November 25. ( Photo: Twitter/videograb)
Navdeep Singh turning off water cannon during farmers protest on November 25. ( Photo: Twitter/videograb)
         

The video of a young Ambala farmer jumping on the water cannon from his tractor trolley and turning it off during farmers’ agitation in on National Highway 44 had gone viral on social media. The incident took place on November 25 as farmers were marching towards the Capital braving water cannon, tear gas in their protest against the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently.

 
 

Ambala’s 26-year-old Navdeep was hailed as a hero on social media as the video went viral amid intensifying protest. Meanwhile, Navdeep has been booked for attempt to murder along with Bharatiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Chaduni. The police have accused them of breaking police barricade and attempting to run over policemen with a speeding tractor trolley.

According to reports, Navdeep has joined farming with his father after completing graduation from Kurukshetra University in 2015.

tags
top news
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In