Farmers’ protest traffic updates: One side of Chilla border opens, Tikri, Dhansa and others closed

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 14:51 IST

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday said the Chilla border for commuters travelling from Delhi to Noida is now open while the other carriageway is closed. They also alerted in a tweet that the Tikri and Dhansa borders are closed for any movement while the Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

Traffic Alert,

Chilla Border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic however other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed.



COVID PRECAUTIONS :-



WEAR MASK, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, KEEP HAND HYGIENE. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 18, 2020

Commuters on the Delhi-Haryana route can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders as they are currently open.

“Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders. *Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders,” the traffic police tweeted.

The traffic police also asked the commuters to take an alternate route through Lampur, Safiabad Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders as Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders are closed amidst the farmers’ stir. Police have diverted traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road and have asked commuters to avoid the Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and National Highway 44.

“Singhu,Auchandi,Piau Maniyari, & Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur,Safiabad Saboli & Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd,GTK road & NH 44,” the police’s tweet said.

The Chilla and Ghazipur borders for commuters travelling to and from Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad were closed in lieu of the farmers’ protest. Commuters were asked to take alternate routes for Delhi through Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders. The police had earlier in the morning suggested the same routes due to the closure of Ghazipur border.

Also Read | Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, says PM Modi addressing Madhya Pradesh farmers

People in Delhi have been facing traffic troubles while commuting to neighbouring states as thousands of farmers from all across India have been sitting on the Capital’s borders since the last 23 days. They have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September. Farmers believe the laws are for corporates and will leave them vulnerable, to be exploited by them. Even after extensive rounds of talks between the farmers’ leaders and the Centre, the deadlock over the issue continues.