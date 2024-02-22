Farmers' protest: SKM joins ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, calls for mega all-India Black Day agitation tomorrow

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the 2020-21 famers' protests against the now repealed farm laws and was not a part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to the Capital, has now jumped into the agitation, which will resume on Friday. The Haryana Police on Wednesday hurled tear gas shells to disperse farmers from Punjab at Shambhu and Khanauri border points as they tried to move towards the barricades.(PTI)

On Thursday, a meeting was held between the SKM's national coordination committee and general body in Chandigarh. The farmer union has announced that it will hold a ‘Black Day’ or ‘Aakrosh Diwas’ on Friday.



“Starting from tomorrow, we are launching all-India mega programmes. First programme is Black Day or Aakrosh Diwas on February 23. On February 26, all over the country, there will be ‘tractor pradarshan’ (demonstration) where we will ask the government to quit WTO. On March 14, All India Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat will be organised at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. We expect more than a lakh people to join," farmer leader Avik Saha was quoted by PTI as saying.

The SKM had spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' protest against the Centre's now repealed three farm laws. However, it was not a part of the ongoing stir, currently led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

SKM demands registration murder case over death of protesting farmer

The SKM has sought the registration of a murder case over the death of 21-year-old Shubh Karan Singh, the farmer who died on the Khanauri border on Wednesday. The farmer union has also demanded a ₹1 crore compensation to the family of deceased farmer.



Singh, a native of Bathinda district, succumbed to his injuries after a clash with the Haryana Police at Khanauri border point. The incident had taken place when the farmers rushed to the barricades erected by the Haryana authorities to stop the farmers from proceeding with their march to the national capital.



SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said a case of "murder" should be registered against Khattar and Vij and the two must resign.



"Tomorrow, we will observe 'black day' for the injustice done to the farmers by the government. Apart from this, we have demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for the farmer who was killed (during clashes in Khanauri) and to waive off his loans. We also demanded an inquiry headed by a Supreme Court judge to probe against those who were responsible (for the clashes)," Sanyukt Samaj Morcha Party chief Balbir Singh Rajewal, was quoted by PTI as saying.



(With ANI, PTI inputs)