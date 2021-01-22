IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LIVE: Farmers' unions, govt to hold Round 11 of talks on farm laws
Demonstrators at the site of the farmers protest against farm laws in Ghazipur, New Delhi
Demonstrators at the site of the farmers protest against farm laws in Ghazipur, New Delhi(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Live

LIVE: Farmers' unions, govt to hold Round 11 of talks on farm laws

  • Farmers will discuss the proposal given by the government to hold the implementation of farm laws for 18 months and permission for Republic Day's tractor rally in Friday's meeting.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:01 AM IST

Farmers’ union representatives and union ministers will meet on Friday to resolve issues concerning the newly passed farm bills. Both parties will meet for the eleventh round of discussions at Vigyan Bhawan. The previous ten rounds of discussions regarding the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 did not yield any results as farmers continue to demand a total repeal of these laws.


The Centre in the last meeting proposed to hold the implementation of the farm laws for 18 months and appoint a committee to look into the issues. Farmers’ union representatives on Thursday rejected the proposal offered by the government citing that their demand continues to be a total rollback of the laws. They will also discuss with Delhi police officials regarding the permission to hold a tractor rally in the Outer Ring Road in Delhi.


Follow all the live updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 22, 2021 05:59 AM IST

    What to expect from Friday's discussions

    Farmer leaders have rejected the offer of holding the implementation of farm laws and have maintained that a total repeal of the farm laws is what they seek.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
e-paper
Demonstrators at the site of the farmers protest against farm laws in Ghazipur, New Delhi(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Demonstrators at the site of the farmers protest against farm laws in Ghazipur, New Delhi(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
india news

LIVE: Farmers' unions, govt to hold Round 11 of talks on farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:01 AM IST
  • Farmers will discuss the proposal given by the government to hold the implementation of farm laws for 18 months and permission for Republic Day's tractor rally in Friday's meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Saffron production peaked in Kashmir in the 1990s with an annual average output of around 15.5 tonnes.(Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)
Saffron production peaked in Kashmir in the 1990s with an annual average output of around 15.5 tonnes.(Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)
india news

Kashmir’s saffron yield breaks decade-old record

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:29 AM IST
Saffron is reputed to be the world’s most expensive spice and is known as the king of condiments. It fetches between 1.5 lakh and 2.5 lakh per kilogram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, while ordering the acquittal last year, cited a lack of evidence and added the probe agency could not prove the authenticity of the audio and video evidence submitted.(HT PHOTO)
CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, while ordering the acquittal last year, cited a lack of evidence and added the probe agency could not prove the authenticity of the audio and video evidence submitted.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Deadline over, CBI yet to take a call on Babri case

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:06 AM IST
One of the people, a senior CBI officer, said that “the Special CBI Court judgement (dated September 30 last year) is still being examined , but we are still undecided.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Until January 19, the closure had lasted 304 days. Nupi Keithel hosted 3, 614 license holding vendors.(Sanjeev Verma/HT file photo. Representative image)
Until January 19, the closure had lasted 304 days. Nupi Keithel hosted 3, 614 license holding vendors.(Sanjeev Verma/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Covid-19: 10 months on, women running Imphal market seek to reopen shop

By Sobhapati Samom, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:39 AM IST
“The closure of the market not only affects the women vendors, but also the money lenders and product suppliers,” Bina Devi, a resident of Imphal West district, explained.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farmer bodies are seeking repeal of the three farm bills.(PTI file photo)
The farmer bodies are seeking repeal of the three farm bills.(PTI file photo)
india news

Govt denies RTIs on agri laws citing court hearings

By Chetan Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:31 AM IST
Several RTI applications have been filed with the agriculture ministry and Niti Aayog since November 27, when farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh started their protests against the three farm bills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A statement put out by the unions said a full general body meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha was held on Thursday.(PTI Photo)
A statement put out by the unions said a full general body meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha was held on Thursday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Farmer unions reject offer to put farm laws on hold

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:10 AM IST
In the 10th round of negotiations with a 41-member delegation representing farm unions on Wednesday, the Union government offered to suspend the three pieces of legislation in its most far-reaching proposal yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The young Turks, some Congress leaders said, may yet again demand that the CWC pick Rahul Gandhi as the next party chief .
The young Turks, some Congress leaders said, may yet again demand that the CWC pick Rahul Gandhi as the next party chief .
india news

Internal elections, upcoming assembly polls in focus as CWC meets today

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:00 AM IST
The meeting is being closely watched both by the old guard, including the 23 signatories to a August letter to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking sweeping changes in the Congress’ functioning, as well as the young Turks, mainly leaders allied with former party president Rahul Gandhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials credited the improvement to changes in the Co-WIN application that now allows vaccinators to administer shots to walk-in health care workers if those scheduled did not turn up.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Officials credited the improvement to changes in the Co-WIN application that now allows vaccinators to administer shots to walk-in health care workers if those scheduled did not turn up.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19 vaccinations cross 1 million, drive picks up pace in Delhi

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:52 AM IST
The cumulative number of vaccinations, while still a little over 57% of the target, is an improvement over what was seen as on Wednesday when it was 55%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
These soldiers are part of a reserve division whose elements can be swiftly marshalled to support front-line troops guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China to deal with any contingency in the sensitive sector, the people said.(PTI fILE)
These soldiers are part of a reserve division whose elements can be swiftly marshalled to support front-line troops guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China to deal with any contingency in the sensitive sector, the people said.(PTI fILE)
india news

Army plans to deploy 10,000 troops as LAC reinforcements

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:42 AM IST
On January 12, army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said the army was in the process of reducing its footprint in the Northeast to sharpen its focus on external threats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The web series Mirzapur was launched in 2018 by Excel Entertainment and due to its successful run, the second edition of the web series was launched in October 2020. (HT FILE PHOTO).
The web series Mirzapur was launched in 2018 by Excel Entertainment and due to its successful run, the second edition of the web series was launched in October 2020. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

SC notice on plea to ban Mirzapur web series, set up pre-screening body for OTT

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:27 AM IST
  • The petition demanded an immediate ban on further screening of the web series and sought directions from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to set up a pre-screening committee for censoring content of similar web series, movies or other programmes release on OTT platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 vaccines being unloaded from a flight at the Dehradun airport. (HT PHOTO).
Covid-19 vaccines being unloaded from a flight at the Dehradun airport. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Double temperature checks, regular monitoring keep vaccines safe in Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:18 AM IST
  • Uttarakhand at present has over 92,000 doses of Covishield vaccine, after a second consignment was received by the state on Wednesday afternoon. The state received the first consignment of 1.13 lakh vaccines on January 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Issuing a notice on Shinde’s petition, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the MCGM and its Mayor to respond whether the power to have a Leader of Opposition for the House could be exercised only once during the term of the House. (HT FILE PHOTO).
Issuing a notice on Shinde’s petition, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the MCGM and its Mayor to respond whether the power to have a Leader of Opposition for the House could be exercised only once during the term of the House. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

SC issues notice on BJP leader's plea, wants Mumbai mayor's response in 15 days

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST
  • The plea before the court was made by BJP councillor Prabhakar Tukaram Shinde, who is currently the Group Leader of the BJP in MCGM.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP president JP Nadda will visit Chinhat in Uttar Pradesh on Friday to hold a meeting with the workers of the rural areas. (ANI PHOTO).
BJP president JP Nadda will visit Chinhat in Uttar Pradesh on Friday to hold a meeting with the workers of the rural areas. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Nadda meets UP ministers, asks them to prep for 2022 assembly polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • BJP state unit general secretary Ashwani Tyagi said the party’s national chief reviewed the working of the ministers. He applauded the state government and CM Yogi Adityanath for providing momentum to development work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairman Anit Thapa during a rally at Sukna in Siliguri in December 2020.(PTI)
Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairman Anit Thapa during a rally at Sukna in Siliguri in December 2020.(PTI)
india news

Citizenship row hits GTA chairman Anit Thapa after Nepalese portal’s claim

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:14 AM IST
  • Anit Thapa refuted the portal's claim and claimed it was a conspiracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Dissent escalates in K’taka BJP against BSY after cabinet reshuffle

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Bengaluru: Hours after he shuffled his cabinet to allocate portfolios to newly inducted ministers, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa faced a backlash on Thursday from both the old guard and the new entrants, leaving the 77-year-old seemingly isolated
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved