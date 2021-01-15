Farmers remain firm as govt hopes for positive outcome in talks today
Farmers protesting against the three central farm laws will hold their ninth round of negotiations with the Union government on Friday.
The last round of talks on January 8 failed to end the impasse as the Centre has refused to rollback the laws farmers say will hurt their incomes. The farm unions have decided not to participate in consultations with the four-member committee proposed by the Supreme Court on January 12 to examine three laws. The unions have alleged that the committee was “pro-government” since the members had endorsed the laws in the past. The top court kept the farm laws in abeyance on Tuesday.
“We will hold talks with the government. We don’t want to hold talks with an external committee, which is a ploy to divert attention from our main demand, which is a repeal of the laws,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, a member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform of protesting farm unions.
Meanwhile, the Centre said it is hopeful of positive discussions on Friday. “The government will hold talks with an open mind with the farmers’ union. We are sensitive to all problems of the farmers,” agriculture minister Narendra Tomar said.
The farm unions said they would go ahead with a planned tractor march in the national capital in a peaceful way on Republic Day. “There are lot of lies being spread that farmers will occupy Red Fort and Parliament on Republic Day. These are completely false and are being mischievously spread. Our tractor parade will be completely peaceful and disciplined. We will spell out the details after Jan 15,” Rajewal said.
Farmers are demanding a repeal of the three laws as well as a legal guarantee for minimum support prices. The laws remove restrictions on the purchase and sale of farm produce, lift constraints on stockpiling under the 1955 Essential Commodities Act, and enable contract farming based on written agreements.
“We are again reminding the government that these laws should be completely repealed and remunerative MSP should be made into a legal right of all farmers,” Darshan Pal, a farm leader said.
The eighth round of talks held on January 8 had ended in a stalemate. While the farmers pressed the government to repeal the laws approved by Parliament in September, Tomar said it was not possible to commit to a repeal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t test our patience: Army chief to China on LAC row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army chief warns, says 'don't commit the mistake of testing our patience'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No chance of further improvement on farm laws', says farmer unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave continues; Srinagar records -7.6°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Covid-19 vaccination: FAQs on schedule, precautions, side effects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 10.52 million, day before vaccination starts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi backs farmers' 'satyagraha against govt', plugs freedom struggle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80% Indians ready to take vaccines, says Harsh Vardhan, praises PM, scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Student files PIL against Madhya Pradesh’s anti-conversion ordinance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws can be a 'significant step', but protect those adversely impacted: IMF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow’s KGMU begins genome sequencing of new Covid-19 strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
31,700 health workers to be vaccinated across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 people killed in road accident near Karnataka's Dharwad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cases of LPG injuries rise in Delhi; multiple burns in each: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox