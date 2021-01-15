IND USA
Farmers remain firm as govt hopes for positive outcome in talks today
The farm unions said they would go ahead with a planned tractor march in the national capital in a peaceful way on Republic Day. (HT_PRINT)
Farmers remain firm as govt hopes for positive outcome in talks today

The last round of talks on January 8 failed to end the impasse as the Centre has refused to rollback the laws farmers say will hurt their incomes.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:09 AM IST

Farmers protesting against the three central farm laws will hold their ninth round of negotiations with the Union government on Friday.

The last round of talks on January 8 failed to end the impasse as the Centre has refused to rollback the laws farmers say will hurt their incomes. The farm unions have decided not to participate in consultations with the four-member committee proposed by the Supreme Court on January 12 to examine three laws. The unions have alleged that the committee was “pro-government” since the members had endorsed the laws in the past. The top court kept the farm laws in abeyance on Tuesday.

“We will hold talks with the government. We don’t want to hold talks with an external committee, which is a ploy to divert attention from our main demand, which is a repeal of the laws,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, a member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform of protesting farm unions.

Meanwhile, the Centre said it is hopeful of positive discussions on Friday. “The government will hold talks with an open mind with the farmers’ union. We are sensitive to all problems of the farmers,” agriculture minister Narendra Tomar said.

The farm unions said they would go ahead with a planned tractor march in the national capital in a peaceful way on Republic Day. “There are lot of lies being spread that farmers will occupy Red Fort and Parliament on Republic Day. These are completely false and are being mischievously spread. Our tractor parade will be completely peaceful and disciplined. We will spell out the details after Jan 15,” Rajewal said.

Farmers are demanding a repeal of the three laws as well as a legal guarantee for minimum support prices. The laws remove restrictions on the purchase and sale of farm produce, lift constraints on stockpiling under the 1955 Essential Commodities Act, and enable contract farming based on written agreements.

“We are again reminding the government that these laws should be completely repealed and remunerative MSP should be made into a legal right of all farmers,” Darshan Pal, a farm leader said.

The eighth round of talks held on January 8 had ended in a stalemate. While the farmers pressed the government to repeal the laws approved by Parliament in September, Tomar said it was not possible to commit to a repeal.

Army Chief General MM Naravane. (File photo)
Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane speaks during the 73rd Army Day Parade, at Parade Ground in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.(PTI)
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Kundli border in Sonepat(PTI Photo)
Tourists take pictures in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, on January 14. (PTI)
Covid-19 reaches Thane to be distributed in Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts in Maharashtra, on January 13. (HT file)
A health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system, as India's prepare to kick off the coronavirus vaccination drive on Jan. 16, in Gauhati, India. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)(AP)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gestures as he attends the annual bull taming event "Jallikattu" in the village of Avaniyapuram, on the outskirts of Madurai on January 14, 2021.(AFP)
It will be a historical day, Union minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted ahead of the roll out of the vaccination programme.(PTI)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Haryana-Rajasthan border.(HT Photo)
KGMU, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (HT file)
The first lot of Covishield Covid-19 vaccines arrives at the vaccine store at MMG hospital in Ghaziabad on January 14. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)
A case has been registered in Dharwad rural police station.(Representative image)
As per the study, 83% of the LPG burn victims score very low when quizzed about LPG gas and cylinders. (Representational Image)
Farmers celebrate Lohri during their ongoing protest, at Singhu border in New Delhi on January 13. (File photo)
