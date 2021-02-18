Farmers stage 'Rail roko' protests in Aurangabad, Maharashtra against farm laws

IND USA
The agitation, which started at 12 pm, was led by AIKS' district president Bhagwan Bhojane, an official said.
At least 12 persons were detained that the agitation staged by Lal Bawta Shet Majur Union at Lasur station, around 40 km from Aurangabad, an official said.
PTI, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:29 PM IST

Members of a farmers' union staged a 'rail roko' at Lasur railway station in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Thursday to protest against the Centre's three farm laws.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, which has been spearheading the protest at Delhi borders, had announced this nationwide rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislations.

At least 12 persons were detained that the agitation staged by Lal Bawta Shet Majur Union at Lasur station, around 40 km from Aurangabad, an official said.

"The Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi train was stopped at the station for around 30 minutes. We have detained around 12 agitators and further probe is underway," the official from the railway police said.

The agitation commenced at around 9 am and farmers from 12 villages participated in the protest, president of the union Ram Bharti said.

Similarly, the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (AIKS) staged a protest outside Aurangabad railway station.

The agitation, which started at 12 pm, was led by AIKS' district president Bhagwan Bhojane, an official said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

