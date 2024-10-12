Farooq Abdullah calls for return of Kashmiri Pandits as NC prepares to govern J&K: ‘Not their enemy’

As the National Conference is set to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir, party chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that he and his party await the return of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave their homes during the exodus of the earl 1990s. Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference is set to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI File)

On being asked by the media person about the Kashmiri Pandits, Abdullah said "I hope that our brothers and sisters who have left from here come back home. Now the time has come, they should return to their homes. We do not think only about Kashmiri Pandits, but we also think about the people of Jammu."

He added that his party does not discriminate between Hindus and Muslims and that everyone should treat them equally. "There's a place for everyone in Kashmir," said Abdullah.

National Conference is not the enemy of Kashmiri Pandits: Farooq Abdullah

The National Conference chief also said that Kashmiri Pandits should return to Kashmir and take care of their homes and they will be welcomed with open arms. He also added that the NC government will make all the arrangements and initiatives for their return.

"I think their return is long due. They should have come back long back and live at their homes. We should treat them well, they should also feel that the National Conference government is not their enemy. We are Indians and we want to take everyone along," Abdullah added.

National Conference to form govt in Kashmir

The National Conference-Congress alliance on Friday staked claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir after they won 48 constituencies in the 90-seat assembly, said NC leader Omar Abdullah.

Jammu and Kashmir will get an elected government after a gap of 10 years.

The NC won 42 seats while the Congress won just six seats in the Jammu and Kashmir election 2024. BJP emerged as the second-largest party with 29 seats.