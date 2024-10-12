Kharge's ‘terrorist party’ counter to Modi's ‘urban naxal’ jibe; BJP hits back

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent claim that the opposition party is controlled by “urban naxals,” and launched a fierce counter-attack, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being responsible for violence against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and tribals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge, in a blistering speech, accused the BJP of fostering a culture of terrorism and enabling acts of mob lynching and violence. “Progressive people are being labelled as Urban Naxals by the Prime Minister. This is his habit. But it is his party that is a terrorist party. They engage in lynching, assault people, urinate in the mouths of Scheduled Caste members, and rape tribals,” Kharge said.

He alleged that the BJP not only tolerates such heinous acts but also supports the perpetrators. “Wherever the BJP is in power, atrocities against Scheduled Castes and tribals increase. Then they turn around and blame others. It is his government, and he can control it if he chooses,” Kharge added.

What PM Modi said about Congress

Kharge's remarks come in response to Prime Minister Modi's attack on Congress during a rally in Jammu on September 28, where Modi accused the opposition party of being influenced by “Urban Naxal sympathisers” and appeasing foreign infiltrators for electoral gains.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla dismissed Kharge’s comments as an insult to the Indian electorate.

“Crores of people have voted for the BJP in 2014, 2019, and now in 2024. This is a clear insult to their wisdom but Congress has made it a habit. They have called the public 'Rakshasi'... They are saying that the people have elected terrorists,” Poonawalla said.

“They have always used such kind of language abusing PM Modi... They are abusing the OBC Samaj and the people... This shows the character and the DNA of Congress... They gave the reservation of SC/ST from Jamia and AMU to Muslims... Congress is the most anti-Dalit party,” he added.