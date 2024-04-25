‘When I said Urban Naxals…’: PM Modi accuses Congress of pleasing America in fresh attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Shankhnaad Maharally in Chhattisgarh's Surguja on Wednesday, accused the Congress party of attempting to appease America. He claimed that Urban Naxals had gained influence within the grand old party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting. (BJP)

“There was a storm in their (Congress) party when I said Urban Naxals have taken control over the Congress party. They felt that efforts should be made to make America happy. Modi has made such a big allegation, so they are pretending to turn towards them and doing a drama to create balance. But they want to steal your property,” the Prime Minister said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Modi hit out at the remarks made by the chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda, advocating an 'inheritance tax' like law, saying that the Congress did not want Indians to pass on their property to their children.

“The royal family's prince's advisor has said that more taxes should be imposed on the middle class. Now these people have gone one step further than this, Congress says that it will impose an Inheritance Tax, and it will also impose tax on the inheritance received from parents. The property you have accumulated through your hard work will not be given to your children,” he said.

Modi added that the Congress party's mantra was, “Loot zindagi ke sath bhi zindagi ke baad bhi.”

Campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Modi further said, “The claws of Congress will snatch that too from you. As long as you are alive, Congress will impose higher taxes and when you are no longer alive, it will burden you with Inheritance Tax. Those people who considered the entire Congress party as their ancestral property and handed it over to their children, now do not want Indians to pass on their property to their children.”

On April 26, the second phase of voting will take place for 89 seats across 13 states.

In his ongoing attack on the Congress manifesto, Modi asserted that the opposition party has consistently aimed to introduce reservations based on religion. “When the Congress manifesto came out, I had said on the same day that the Congress manifesto had the stamp of the Muslim League on it. When the Constitution was being made, it was decided under the leadership of Baba Saheb Ambedkar that there would be no reservation on the basis of religion in India. But for the vote bank, Congress did not care about the words of these great men, did not care about the sanctity of the Constitution nor did it care about the words of Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he added.

Modi also took a jibe at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for crying over the 2008 Batla House encounter images, as claimed by party leader Salman Khurshid.

“Congress is supporting the people who spread violence and call them bravehearts. The biggest leader of this Congress sheds tears when terrorists are killed. Due to such actions, Congress has lost the trust of the country,” he said.

In the second phase, states such as Assam and Bihar will witness voting for five seats each, while Chhattisgarh and West Bengal will have three seats each. Additionally, Karnataka will vote for 14 seats, Kerala for 20, Madhya Pradesh for seven, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh for eight each, and Rajasthan for 13.