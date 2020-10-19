‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 18:44 IST

The newly-formed People’s Alliance on Monday strongly condemned the summoning of National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam.

In a statement, posted on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter account, the Alliance termed the move as “vindictive politics practiced by the central government”.

“The move is part of vindictive politics practiced by the central government to kill the dissent and disagreement across the country and in present case to silence the genuine demand for reversal of unilateral and unconstitutional decisions of 5th August 2019 and restoration of 4th August 2019,” the statement said.

It also said that the Centre, unnerved by the unity of the people, is “resorting to witch-hunt and suppression”.

In view of Farooq Sahab being summoned by ED, People’s Alliance issued a statement condemning use of agencies to browbeat mainstream parties in J&K. Despite his age & health issues, he was kept at ED office for five hours. pic.twitter.com/G6oQM1wpxi — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 19, 2020

The tweet accompanying the statement said that despite his age and health issues, Abdullah was kept at ED office for five hours.

Abdullah was questioned by the ED on Monday in connection with money laundering probe related to the multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The 82-year-old was questioned at the agency’s regional office at Raj Bagh in the case connected to the embezzlement of more than Rs 40 crore of JKCA funds. He received the summons a day after the formation of the People’s Alliance was announced in the Gupkar declaration on October 15.

ED officials, quoted by news agency PTI, said that Abdullah’s statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Lok Sabha MP and former JKCA president, who was also questioned in the case in July last year, is being asked about his role and decisions taken when the alleged fraud took place in the association, according to PTI.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which booked former JKCA office-bearers, including general secretary Mohammed Saleem Khan and former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza.