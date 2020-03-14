e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar after seven long months

Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar after seven long months

After meeting Omar, Farooq Abdullah drove to his Gupkar residence in the neighbourhood, where he was paid an hour-long visit by the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 16:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Farooq Abdullah met Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday after meeting son Omar Abdullah, who is in detention.
Farooq Abdullah met Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday after meeting son Omar Abdullah, who is in detention.(HT Photo/Waseem Andrabi)
         

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah met his son and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who is under detention and the leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday, a day after he was released from seven-month-long detention, but refrained from making any political comment as promised upon his release.

Abdullah was accompanied by his wife Molly Abdullah and daughter Safia Abdullah to Hariniwas in Srinagar, where Omar Abdullah, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, has been detained under the Public Safety Act. PSA was slapped on Omar Abdullah last month after a six- month-long preventive detention beginning August 5 ended.

It was the first face to face meeting between the father and the son since then.

After meeting Omar, Farooq Abdullah drove to his Gupkar residence in the neighbourhood, where he was paid an hour-long visit by the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Azad later addressed media with Farooq on his side and said he had conveyed his anguish to Farooq Abdullah over his detention.

“After many years, the Kashmir witnessed worst cold this winter and also keeping in view his health it was wrongdoing on part of the government what they did to him. But nobody can harm any person who is protected by almighty,’’ Azad said.

Azad said leaders should not be caged like “parrots”.

“All political leaders must be released, the political process must begin in J&K, elections must be conducted following the proper procedure,’’ he added.

Abdullah was first placed under detention along with several other Kashmiri leaders, including his son Omar Abdullah and the Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, on August 5 -- the day the Centre revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories.

A Lok Sabha MP, Farooq Abdullah has said after his release that he would not make any political statements immediately and he will rather speak for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the parliament. He, however, demanded the immediate release of his son Omar and another former chief minister and the chief of Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti along with other political leaders still under detention.

“I am thankful to all the parliamentary members who spoke for our freedom. They spoke for my freedom; they fought for my freedom in Parliament. I will be able to go to Delhi and attend Parliament and speak for the people,’’ he said on Friday.

tags
top news
Govt notifies Covid-19 as ‘disaster’; to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Govt notifies Covid-19 as ‘disaster’; to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic snarls in some areas
Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic snarls in some areas
Another Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests
Another Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests
India fights back, seven more patients cured of Covid-19
India fights back, seven more patients cured of Covid-19
Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news