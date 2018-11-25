Fashion designer, allegedly driving drunk, kills pedestrian in Kolkata: Police

One person was killed Sunday when a car hit him when he was waiting for a bus on the EM Bypass in Kolkata, police said.

The car was allegedly driven by a woman fashion designer. She was arrested and was booked under relevant non-bailable sections, they said.

The incident happened at around 3.30 pm when the fashion designer, allegedly drunk, broke the red signal and drove across to hit one person, who was waiting for a bus to reach his workplace at the Leather Complex, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

“She is unable to talk properly. It’s quite surprising how was she driving the car. The vehicle was running at a very high speed. Initial questioning revealed that she came out of a pub in the Park Street area and was heading towards home after dropping some of her friends. After that the mishap happened,” the officer said.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 20:11 IST