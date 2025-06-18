3,000 a year for ‘unlimited’ highway travel? All about new FASTag annual pass

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced the launch of a FASTag-based Annual Pass for private vehicles. He called the initiative a "transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel." The new FASTag annual pass will come into effect from August 15.(HT Photo)

What Is the FASTag Annual Pass?

The newly launched Annual Pass, priced at ₹3,000, is exclusively for non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. The pass will be valid for one year from the date of activation or for 200 trips, whichever comes earlier.

“In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at ₹3,000, effective from August 15,” said Gadkari in a post on X (Formerly Twitter). “This pass is meant to enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country.”

Key benefits and features

Fixed Price: ₹3,000 for one year or 200 trips.

Coverage: Valid across all National Highways.

Eligibility: Only for non-commercial private vehicles.

Ease of Use: Enables toll payments through a single, prepaid transaction.

Aim: Reduce wait times and congestion at toll plazas.

Seamless travel across highways

According to the minister, the new FASTag Annual Pass aims to ensure cost-effective and uninterrupted travel across all National Highways for eligible private vehicles. The pass will allow drivers to avoid repeated toll payments and long wait times at toll booths, especially in areas where toll plazas are situated within 60 km of each other.

"This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within close proximity and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction," Gadkari said.

How the pass works

The annual pass will be linked to the existing FASTag system, which uses RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) technology to enable cashless toll transactions. Users can activate and renew their passes through a dedicated link that will soon be available on:

Rajmarg Yatra App

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) website

Tackling congestion at toll plazas

The introduction of the annual pass is part of a broader effort by the government to reduce congestion, minimize disputes at toll booths, and make road travel more efficient. Gadkari emphasized that the move is in response to "long-standing concerns" from commuters about toll charges and delays, especially on short-distance routes.

The announcement follows recent developments in tolling infrastructure, including the planned rollout of an ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System. This hybrid system combines:

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras

RFID-based FASTag readers

Vehicles will be identified and charged automatically without the need to stop at toll plazas. In cases of non-payment or non-compliance, E-Notices may be issued, with penalties including possible suspension of FASTag and VAHAN-related sanctions.