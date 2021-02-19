Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19% in 2020 in comparison to 2019
The Delhi Police on Friday said fatal accidents in the national capital decreased by 19 per cent in 2020 in comparison to 2019 and cited it's strategy, including dynamic deployment and road safety awareness campaigns, as the reason behind it.
According to the data released by the police, fatal accidents decreased by 14 per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018 (from 1,657 to 1,433) while it decreased by 19 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019 (from 1,433 to 1,163), which the police claimed was the lowest in the last 30 years.
The Delhi Police attributed the reduction in fatal accidents to its strategy which includes dynamic deployment, road engineering solutions and road safety awareness campaigns.
Elaborating on the campaigns being conducted on virtual platforms since July 2020 owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the police said they have been creating awareness on road safety through FM radios, film shows, print and social media platforms.
Road safety literatures are also being distributed among the public and traffic violators, urging them to follow rules and regulations.
Till December 31, 2020, the Delhi traffic Police conducted awareness campaigns in around 475 schools in which about one lakh students and 1,478 teachers were sensitized about various aspects of road safety.
Besides, 4,110 cluster bus drivers and conductors were also sensitized through road safety awareness workshops via virtual mediums till December 31 last year, according to the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet
- Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP’s Hoshangabad to be renamed as Narmadapuram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Under the rules for changing names of places, the Union home ministry approves proposals sent by state governments to change the name of districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Reddy's begins process to obtain emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19% in 2020 in comparison to 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light to moderate rainfall likely in Maha, MP, K'taka, Chhattisgarh: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddaramaiah confident of Congress coming back to power in 2023
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'DigiLocker' for MEA's 'Passport Seva' launched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 mutations N440K, E484K, V911I: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 43,000 cops deployed for Feb 21 Gujarat civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banks liable for safety of lockers: SC; asks RBI to issue guidelines in 6 months
- Going by past decided cases before the National Consumer Commission and High Courts, the top court noticed that the banks often took the line of defence that they were not liable as they were not aware of the contents of lockers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Greta Thunberg extends support to jailed activist Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I Know Modi closely, says Metro Man Sreedharan, asks 'where is intolerance'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail roko agitation had 'negligible' impact on train operations: Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP youth leader arrested with cocaine in Kolkata
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox