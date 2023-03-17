Home / India News / Father of sexual harassment victim condemns Haryana min's presence in assembly: 'Should not be a part...'

ByManjiri Chitre
Mar 17, 2023 04:28 PM IST

The minister - who holds the charge of the printing and stationery department - had skipped the first phase of the budget in wake of the investigations into the sexual harassment case.

The Father of the woman coach who had leveled sexual harassment allegations against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, condemned the minister's presence in the Haryana assembly on Friday. He asserted that Singh “should not be a part of the government”.

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh. (PTI)
“Someone who is pressed with serious charges should not be part of the government. Instead of removing him, he is being given full protection. The opposition picked up the issue but the minister showed stubborn nature by not resigning,” the victim's father told the news agency ANI. He further alleged that Chandigarh SIT is also influenced by the minister.

Earlier in the day, the opposition Congress staged a walkout from the state assembly during the zero hour of the second leg of the budget session over Singh's presence.

Also read: Khaps to take a call if Sandeep Singh not removed from cabinet by April 10

The minister - who holds the charge of the printing and stationery department - had skipped the first phase of the budget in wake of the investigations into the sexual harassment case. He had also stepped down from his duties as the state's sports minister.

Singh was accused of indulging in sexual misconduct by the woman during her visit to his official residence in Chandigarh in January. A case was registered against him under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With inputs from ANI)

haryana
