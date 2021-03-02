Faulty rapid antigen kits declared 25 students in Odisha as Covid-19 positive
- None of the students had any symptoms of Covid-19 and when their samples were again subjected to RT-PCR tests, the results were negative.
In a first of its kind incident in Odisha, the state government on Tuesday said that the 25 engineering students of a technology university were incorrectly termed positive for Covid-19 due to faulty antigen testing kits.
On Saturday, 25 students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in Burla town of Sambalpur district had tested positive for Covid-19 following which the district administration had declared all the 11 hostels of VSSUT at Burla as micro-containment zones.
"Those 25 students, who had tested positive for Covid, were actually not positive for the virus. As none of the students had any symptoms, their samples were again subjected to RT-PCR tests and the results turned out to be negative. The rapid antigen testing kits were checked and were found to be faulty," said additional chief secretary of health and family welfare department PK Mohapatra.
Mohapatra said the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited has been asked to withdraw the kits and issue a show cause to the vendor.
The Covid scare started after a student of the university had gone to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research for treatment of his fractured legs. When he was screened for Covid-19, he was found to be positive. Later the swab samples of those who had come in contact with him were tested through the same batch of kits and they were too found to be positive.
The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation had also declared shutdown in the university campus and its adjacent areas. Besides, the examinations scheduled to be held on March 1 in the university too were postponed and classes were held online.
Till February 9 this year, Odisha had conducted over 75.79 lakh Covid tests of which 79.5 per cent were through Rapid Antigen tests. Only Bihar and Telangana had more percentage of the tests through Rapid Antigen tests than Odisha. Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have carried out more than 98 per cent of the tests through the more reliable RT-PCR method.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On West Bengal elections in 8 phases, a plea in Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD, AAP seek action under anti-defection law against MLAs who switched sides
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police crackdown on villagers sparks pandemonium in Uttarakhand assembly
- The opposition Congress accused the government of "high handedness" against the protestors especially women while drawing parallels with British rule and calling it "General Dyer's government".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will send team to poll-bound states', says farmer leader
- “We'll send teams to poll-bound states - to West Bengal and Kerala. We will not support any party but appeal to people to vote for the candidates who can defeat BJP.", said BKU leader Balbir S Rajewal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Saudi Arabia flight resumption, Hardeep Puri shares important update
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress walks out of HP Assembly over MLAs' supension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Health minister, 2 cabinet colleagues take first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Faulty rapid antigen kits declared 25 students in Odisha as Covid-19 positive
- None of the students had any symptoms of Covid-19 and when their samples were again subjected to RT-PCR tests, the results were negative.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 14 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talk show from Manipur gets notice under new digital media laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brinda Karat urges CJI to withdraw remarks made at bail hearing of rape accused
- Karat was referring to remarks made during the hearing of a plea filed by a public servant, who is accused of repeatedly raping a girl, against the Bombay High Court February 5 order which had cancelled his anticipatory bail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist in Goa files anticipatory bail plea fearing arrest in 'toolkit' case
- Shubham Chaudhuri -- a volunteer with global climate activist group 'Extinction Rebellion' told the court that he has nothing to do with the making of the alleged toolkit and has been implicated in the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not allowed': Centre on Karnataka minister getting Covid-19 jab at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, cache of heroin worth ₹25 crore seized, one held
- A notorious drug dealer, Sunil Howlader, was arrested during the raid. He is a resident of Rasulpur. His SUV was also seized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
54 students test Covid-19 positive at school in Haryana's Karnal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox