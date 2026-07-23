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FBI arrests Harmanveer Singh on charges of drug trafficking for Dhanda gang

US authorities arrested an Indian man in California after linking him to an alleged cross-border narcotics network operating across North America.

Published on: Jul 23, 2026, 10:25:55 IST
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The FBI has arrested Harmanveer Singh, an Indian national, for his alleged role in drug trafficking for the Ravinder Dhanda gang based out of Canada.

The FBI arrested an Indian national in California over his alleged involvement in a transnational drug trafficking network linked to the Canada-based Ravinder Dhanda gang. (Unsplash)
The FBI arrested an Indian national in California over his alleged involvement in a transnational drug trafficking network linked to the Canada-based Ravinder Dhanda gang. (Unsplash)

Singh was arrested in Stockton, California, on Tuesday by officers of the California Highway Patrol, the FBI said on Wednesday.

The FBI action followed Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated international enforcement action targeting the gangs run by Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Dhanda.

Also read: Another Indo-Canadian arrested in Operation Hard Ball

The probe agency said Singh was wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and conspiracy to export controlled substances.

It said the Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group is based out of Vancouver, Canada, and allegedly smuggled bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organisations throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

On June 23, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to export, and possession with intent to distribute Controlled Substances.

In a joint operation earlier this month, law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada, and Europe arrested 24 persons – 11 of them in California – connected to three India-based transnational organised crime groups charged with a litany of criminal acts.

In total, the US Department of Justice had charged 37 people in the indictment as part of its 'Operation Hard ball'.

Also read: How US used undercover ops to build case against Lawrence Bishnoi gang, secure 24 arrests

 
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