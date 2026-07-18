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FDA suspends Mumbai's KEM Hospital canteen licence over food safety lapses

The Maharashtra FDA suspended the licence of KEM Hospital's canteen and ordered it to stop operations after finding hygiene and food safety violations.

Published on: Jul 18, 2026 04:04 PM IST
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of a canteen operating at Mumbai's KEM Hospital and ordered it to stop business after an inspection found unhygienic conditions and violations of food safety norms, officials said on Saturday.

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The FDA suspended the KEM Hospital canteen in Mumbai after an inspection found food safety violations. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The FDA suspended the KEM Hospital canteen in Mumbai after an inspection found food safety violations. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The action was taken against M/s Stany Caterers, which operates from the ground floor of the Old Nurses Home building at KEM Hospital in Parel, following an inspection carried out by the FDA's Zone 3 team on July 15.

Also read: Monday Musings: Tukaram Mundhe’s FDA drive sends strong message to violators

King Edward Memorial Hospital is a public medical college and hospital founded in 1926. The medical college is affiliated with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).

Also read: After FDA crackdown on eateries for food safety lapses, doctors warn of health risks

A stop business notice was issued by the Food Safety Officer, while the food business licence was suspended with immediate effect by the designated officer.

During the inspection, officials collected four formal food samples for laboratory analysis. The samples comprised prepared rice, mixed pulses bhaji, kabuli chana used as a raw material, and refined sunflower oil.

The crackdown against food businesses has been intensified since IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner in May. Inspections have been conducted at multiple hotels, restaurants and dhabas.

The FDA had suspended the food business licence of Mumbai-based Parsi Dairy Farm after finding serious food safety and hygiene violations, officials said on Thursday.

Also read: FDA cracks down on Parsi Dairy Farm over hygiene lapses

 
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