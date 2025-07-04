Fear of flood in Prayagraj as water levels rise in Ganga, Yamuna

The water level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers rose rapidly in Prayagraj, increasing the risk of floods in low-lying areas, on Friday. Seeing the situation, the administration declared an alert, warning the areas near the ghats and riverbank about the risk of submergence. Monsoon in India arrived eight days ahead of the scheduled date with moderate to heavy rainfall across many parts of the country.(ANI)

While speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Ravindra Mandar stated that preparations were completed to manage any emergency situation. "A detailed review has been done. Eighty-eight flood chowkis have been built, and 47 villages have been identified as sensitive," he said.

Monsoon in India arrived eight days ahead of the scheduled date with moderate to heavy rainfall across many parts of the country. In Rishikesh, water levels of Ganga are rising and a team from SDRF and local police have advised people to stay in safe areas amid the continuous rainfall. Ganga river is currently flowing just below the warning mark, after heavy rainfall.

Disaster forces deployed

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed by the administration along with conducting training and ground personnel. DM Mandar also said that the teams have been deployed in the inundated areas.

“Mock drills have been completed for all our revenue and other stakeholder departments," the DM told ANI. He said that the administration is fully prepared to prevent any loss of life and that the refugee shelters will be activated. “We are cautious that there should be no disturbance during the flood," Mandar further added.

Authorities have advised the residents living in flood-prone areas to remain alert and be prepared for evacuation if necessary. Meanwhile, vulnerable locations are being monitored around the clock.

(With inputs from ANI)