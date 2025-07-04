Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fear of flood in Prayagraj as water levels rise in Ganga, Yamuna

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 03:45 PM IST

Authorities have advised the residents living in flood-prone areas to remain alert and be prepared for evacuation if necessary

The water level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers rose rapidly in Prayagraj, increasing the risk of floods in low-lying areas, on Friday. Seeing the situation, the administration declared an alert, warning the areas near the ghats and riverbank about the risk of submergence. 

Monsoon in India arrived eight days ahead of the scheduled date with moderate to heavy rainfall across many parts of the country.(ANI)
Monsoon in India arrived eight days ahead of the scheduled date with moderate to heavy rainfall across many parts of the country.(ANI)

While speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Ravindra Mandar stated that preparations were completed to manage any emergency situation. "A detailed review has been done. Eighty-eight flood chowkis have been built, and 47 villages have been identified as sensitive," he said. 

Monsoon in India arrived eight days ahead of the scheduled date with moderate to heavy rainfall across many parts of the country. In Rishikesh, water levels of Ganga are rising and a team from SDRF and local police have advised people to stay in safe areas amid the continuous rainfall. Ganga river is currently flowing just below the warning mark, after heavy rainfall.

Also read: Heavy rains in Himachal boost water level in Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams

Disaster forces deployed

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed by the administration along with conducting training and ground personnel. DM Mandar also said that the teams have been deployed in the inundated areas. 

“Mock drills have been completed for all our revenue and other stakeholder departments," the DM told ANI. He said that the administration is fully prepared to prevent any loss of life and that the refugee shelters will be activated. “We are cautious that there should be no disturbance during the flood," Mandar further added.

Authorities have advised the residents living in flood-prone areas to remain alert and be prepared for evacuation if necessary. Meanwhile, vulnerable locations are being monitored around the clock.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Fear of flood in Prayagraj as water levels rise in Ganga, Yamuna
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On