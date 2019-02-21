Feared criminal Hakla arrested after gunfight near farmhouse in Delhi

A 43-year-old man, wanted for involvement in at least 113 cases, including those of murder, dacoity, robbery and extortion, was arrested following a brief encounter with the police near a farmhouse in southwest Delhi early on Wednesday. No one was wounded in the firing, the police said.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan said Raju Khandelwal alias Hakla, a noted criminal fired at a head constable in a bid to escape after his car was intercepted. The bullet missed the head constable.

“The bullet hit the wall of the farmhouse. In retaliation, constable Dharam Raj fired in the air with his service revolver. The other police personnel overpowered Raju before he could fire another round. They also snatched his country-made pistol,” the additional CP said.

