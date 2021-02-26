IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / February temperature in Bhubaneswar crosses 40 degree mark, highest in 58 years
After topping the temperature chart in the country for the last 2 days, the mercury in Bhubaneswar on Friday shot past 40 degree Celsius. (AFP PHOTO)
After topping the temperature chart in the country for the last 2 days, the mercury in Bhubaneswar on Friday shot past 40 degree Celsius. (AFP PHOTO)
india news

February temperature in Bhubaneswar crosses 40 degree mark, highest in 58 years

  • Weather officials said the rise in maximum day time temperature in Bhubaneswar was due to several factors. On Wednesday, the capital city of Odisha recorded 38 degrees Celsius while on Thursday the maximum temperature recorded was 39.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country on both days.
READ FULL STORY
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:52 PM IST

With the maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar touching 40.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, its highest temperature of February in the last 58 years, the state school and mass education department ordered that classes of students from class 9 to 12 be held from morning hours with effect from March 1.

After topping the temperature chart in the country for the last 2 days, the mercury in Bhubaneswar on Friday shot past 40 degree Celsius. Though Jaisalmer in Rajasthan was the hottest city in the country with 43.1°C, in Bhubaneswar the maximum temperature was its highest for the month of February since February 23, 1963 when the mercury had climbed to 42.7 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the capital city of Odisha recorded 38 degrees Celsius while on Thursday the maximum temperature recorded was 39.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country on both days.

With other cities in the state recording a rise in daytime temperature, the school and mass education department announced that classes 9 and 11 would be held between 7 am and 9 am. Similarly, classes 10 and 12 will be held between 9 am and 11 am.

Weather officials said the rise in maximum day time temperature in Bhubaneswar was due to several factors. “A high-pressure zone extending up to Jharkhand and West Bengal exists over Bhubaneswar. Due to the presence of the high-pressure zone, the air parcels sink downward (towards Earth’s surface), and as a result adiabatic warming takes place. Moreover, factors like solar radiation (Insolation) and lighter wind add up to the heat. These phenomena together are behind the rise in city temperature to around 40 degree Celsius,” said IMD Bhubaneswar director HR Biswas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Referring to some of the new acquisitions, experts said IAF’s fighter, helicopter and transport fleets played a crucial during the Ladakh standoff that began last May.(PTI file photo)
Referring to some of the new acquisitions, experts said IAF’s fighter, helicopter and transport fleets played a crucial during the Ladakh standoff that began last May.(PTI file photo)
india news

IAF adds muscle to firepower in 2 yrs since Balakot

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Indian Air Force's (IAF’s) Mirage-2000s struck targets in Balakot in response to the Pakistan-backed Pulwama suicide attack in Kashmir in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed on February 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Celeste goes on to add how, in a meeting with Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif shortly after this, Clinton asked him to “withdraw troops” from Kargil.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
Celeste goes on to add how, in a meeting with Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif shortly after this, Clinton asked him to “withdraw troops” from Kargil.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

When Pakistan failed to get support during Kargil

By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:54 AM IST
In a new book, Life in American Politics & Diplomatic Years in India published by Har-Anand Publications, Richard Celeste, the US ambassador to India between 1997 and 2001, reports a visit he received from Pakistan’s Ambassador to India, Ashraf Qazi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court further asked Kaur to maintain restraint while on bail to ensure that no law and order issue arises due to her actions.
The court further asked Kaur to maintain restraint while on bail to ensure that no law and order issue arises due to her actions.
india news

‘Did not break any law’: Nodeep Kaur after HC grants bail

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Addressing mediapersons, Kaur said, “I did not break any law and cannot think of doing so in future. But I raise voice against exploitation of labourers and farmers by the big corporate houses. Such influential people cannot tolerate this and try to suppress their voice.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wildlife activist Sangeeta Dogra said in her petition that villagers arranged a felicitation function for the shooter, a professional hunter, on November 14, 2018.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Wildlife activist Sangeeta Dogra said in her petition that villagers arranged a felicitation function for the shooter, a professional hunter, on November 14, 2018.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

SC rejects contempt plea, says tigress Avni killed in accordance with order

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Court issued notices to Maharashtra principal secretary Vikas Kharge, principal chief conservator forests (Nagpur), deputy conservator forests (Nagpur), deputy conservator forests (Pandharkawada) and member secretary, NTCA, on February 10 on a petition filed by a wildlife activist Sangeeta Dogra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora shows a document during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, (PTI PHOTO)
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora shows a document during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, (PTI PHOTO)
india news

‘Best of the best’: Election Commission on poll observer deployed in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:15 AM IST
  • Poll panel officials said that special central observers are sent to each poll-bound state depending on the sensitivity of the state to look into law and order, expenditure and other aspects. The observers are usually retired bureaucrats who had held top posts in various central agencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After topping the temperature chart in the country for the last 2 days, the mercury in Bhubaneswar on Friday shot past 40 degree Celsius. (AFP PHOTO)
After topping the temperature chart in the country for the last 2 days, the mercury in Bhubaneswar on Friday shot past 40 degree Celsius. (AFP PHOTO)
india news

February temperature in Bhubaneswar crosses 40 degree mark, highest in 58 years

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:52 PM IST
  • Weather officials said the rise in maximum day time temperature in Bhubaneswar was due to several factors. On Wednesday, the capital city of Odisha recorded 38 degrees Celsius while on Thursday the maximum temperature recorded was 39.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country on both days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, 34 new cases were detected as positive in the state taking the total to 217,518 cases. One death was also recorded in Assam taking the death toll to 1092. (ANI PHOTO).
On Friday, 34 new cases were detected as positive in the state taking the total to 217,518 cases. One death was also recorded in Assam taking the death toll to 1092. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Assam puts decision of no Covid-19 tests at airports, railway stations on hold

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:26 PM IST
  • The new order was issued to prevent the spread of the disease in view of 'gradual increase' in cases and detection of the new strain of the virus at some places across the country .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adar Poonawalla on Friday met Union home minister Amit Shah and brief him about vaccine capacity.
Adar Poonawalla on Friday met Union home minister Amit Shah and brief him about vaccine capacity.
india news

'Honour to meet you': Adar Poonawalla briefs Amit Shah on vaccine capacity

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The government is yet to announce a price for Covishield and Covaxin for those who will get inoculated at private hospitals starting from March 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Election Commission on Friday announced the poll schedule for five assemblies of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.(HT File Photo)
The Election Commission on Friday announced the poll schedule for five assemblies of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.(HT File Photo)
india news

Former CECs say 8 phases of polling in WB must be due to law and order situation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Former CECs --O P Rawat and N Gopalaswami-- noted that whenever the EC feels there is enhanced security requirements based on ground realities, it takes these precautions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Odisha government has directed that all passengers coming from these 11 states have to be screened at the point of arrival at airports and railway stations as per the protocol. (HT PHOTO).
The Odisha government has directed that all passengers coming from these 11 states have to be screened at the point of arrival at airports and railway stations as per the protocol. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Odisha orders 7-day home isolation for people coming from 11 states, Chandigarh

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • The 11 states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The union territory is Chandigarh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Road Transport &amp; Highways said rooftop solar offers an excellent value proposition to MSMEs by significantly bringing down cost of electricity consumption, which on an average, is up to one-fifth of their operations cost.(PTI)
The Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Road Transport & Highways said rooftop solar offers an excellent value proposition to MSMEs by significantly bringing down cost of electricity consumption, which on an average, is up to one-fifth of their operations cost.(PTI)
india news

Gadkari urges MSMEs to avail concessional finance and install rooftop solar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:25 PM IST
The minister observed that a large amount (average 8 and higher per unit) is being paid by the MSMEs for power consumption, which contributes to up to one-fifth of the overall production costs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(File photo)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(File photo)
india news

C'garh govt will bear cost of Covid-19 vaccination, says chief minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:15 PM IST
"If the Union government refuses (to provide free vaccine to all), then we would facilitate Covid vaccination of people in the state at our own expenses," CM Baghel said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Toys from Ladakh featured in India Toy Fair
Toys from Ladakh featured in India Toy Fair
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate 1st digital toy fair on February 27: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:20 PM IST
India's toy market stands at around $1.5 billion, but it is dominated by imported toys.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trade Union leaders of steel plant and CITU supporters during a protest against steel plant privatization on NH 16, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Trade Union leaders of steel plant and CITU supporters during a protest against steel plant privatization on NH 16, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Workers block NH-16, call for bandh to protest privatisation of Vizag Steel

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:14 PM IST
  • Ignoring the continuous protests by the workers of the plant, the Centre has begun the exercise of disinvestment in the steel plant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ministry said 10,405 sessions were held till 6 pm, and that all states and union territories conducted Covid-19 vaccinations during the day.(HT Photo)
The ministry said 10,405 sessions were held till 6 pm, and that all states and union territories conducted Covid-19 vaccinations during the day.(HT Photo)
india news

Health ministry says over 1.37 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:54 PM IST
As per the provisional report till Friday 6 pm, a total of 1,37,56,940 vaccine doses have been given through 2,89,320 sessions
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac