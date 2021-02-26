February temperature in Bhubaneswar crosses 40 degree mark, highest in 58 years
- Weather officials said the rise in maximum day time temperature in Bhubaneswar was due to several factors. On Wednesday, the capital city of Odisha recorded 38 degrees Celsius while on Thursday the maximum temperature recorded was 39.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country on both days.
With the maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar touching 40.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, its highest temperature of February in the last 58 years, the state school and mass education department ordered that classes of students from class 9 to 12 be held from morning hours with effect from March 1.
After topping the temperature chart in the country for the last 2 days, the mercury in Bhubaneswar on Friday shot past 40 degree Celsius. Though Jaisalmer in Rajasthan was the hottest city in the country with 43.1°C, in Bhubaneswar the maximum temperature was its highest for the month of February since February 23, 1963 when the mercury had climbed to 42.7 degrees Celsius.
On Wednesday, the capital city of Odisha recorded 38 degrees Celsius while on Thursday the maximum temperature recorded was 39.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country on both days.
With other cities in the state recording a rise in daytime temperature, the school and mass education department announced that classes 9 and 11 would be held between 7 am and 9 am. Similarly, classes 10 and 12 will be held between 9 am and 11 am.
Weather officials said the rise in maximum day time temperature in Bhubaneswar was due to several factors. “A high-pressure zone extending up to Jharkhand and West Bengal exists over Bhubaneswar. Due to the presence of the high-pressure zone, the air parcels sink downward (towards Earth’s surface), and as a result adiabatic warming takes place. Moreover, factors like solar radiation (Insolation) and lighter wind add up to the heat. These phenomena together are behind the rise in city temperature to around 40 degree Celsius,” said IMD Bhubaneswar director HR Biswas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF adds muscle to firepower in 2 yrs since Balakot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Pakistan failed to get support during Kargil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Did not break any law’: Nodeep Kaur after HC grants bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rejects contempt plea, says tigress Avni killed in accordance with order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Best of the best’: Election Commission on poll observer deployed in Bengal
- Poll panel officials said that special central observers are sent to each poll-bound state depending on the sensitivity of the state to look into law and order, expenditure and other aspects. The observers are usually retired bureaucrats who had held top posts in various central agencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
February temperature in Bhubaneswar crosses 40 degree mark, highest in 58 years
- Weather officials said the rise in maximum day time temperature in Bhubaneswar was due to several factors. On Wednesday, the capital city of Odisha recorded 38 degrees Celsius while on Thursday the maximum temperature recorded was 39.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country on both days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam puts decision of no Covid-19 tests at airports, railway stations on hold
- The new order was issued to prevent the spread of the disease in view of 'gradual increase' in cases and detection of the new strain of the virus at some places across the country .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Honour to meet you': Adar Poonawalla briefs Amit Shah on vaccine capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former CECs say 8 phases of polling in WB must be due to law and order situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha orders 7-day home isolation for people coming from 11 states, Chandigarh
- The 11 states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The union territory is Chandigarh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari urges MSMEs to avail concessional finance and install rooftop solar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
C'garh govt will bear cost of Covid-19 vaccination, says chief minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate 1st digital toy fair on February 27: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Workers block NH-16, call for bandh to protest privatisation of Vizag Steel
- Ignoring the continuous protests by the workers of the plant, the Centre has begun the exercise of disinvestment in the steel plant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health ministry says over 1.37 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox