Free ration for 3 months to those who lost livelihood due to Kerala floods

The Kerala government on Thursday announced it will provide free ration for three months to those who lost their livelihood due to the devastating floods.

“The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme will also be reworked to provide more number of working days to those who suffered due to the floods,” chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media.

He also announced various committees headed by senior officials to formulate policies and to speed up rebuilding efforts in flood-hit state.

A one-year moratorium has been declared on all agricultural and educational loans.

Heavy rains and floods from May-end to mid-August claimed 483 lives and forced at least 14.50 lakh persons to take refugee in over 3,000 relief camps across the state.

“To rebuild Kerala, various initiatives are being worked out. In order to help us chalk out schemes, a high-level committee of experts drawn from various fields will be set up. It will include serving officers besides retired ones,” Vijayan said after a weekly Cabinet meeting.

It was the first Cabinet meeting this month as Vijayan left for the US for medical treatment on September 2 and returned early this week.

He said that reconstruction efforts would require building material like sand and stones and that a committee of experts would be set up to explore the use of prefabricated material to minimise the use of traditional building material.

“It has also been decided to tap corporates for CSR funds for rebuilding our state in whatever possible ways. Crowd funding and sponsoring of projects also will be taken up. For this, another committee will be set up,” the Chief Minister added.

Another decision pertained to ways and means to keep the rebuilding cost to the minimim. Efforts will be made to get in touch with companies to procure material from manufacturers.

“We will begin talks with such companies to supply at the lowest possible rates,” Vijayan said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 22:04 IST