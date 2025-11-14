‘Feels like a dream’: Maithili Thakur reacts as she heads for maiden win

BJP candidate and popular singer Maithili Thakur said her early lead from Alinagar in the Bihar elections feels “like a dream,” adding that she wants to live up to the trust voters have placed in her. Playback singer Maithili Thakur reacts as she continues lead in the Bihar assembly election battle from Alinagar seat(ANI)

The reaction came after Thakur is ahead by 6,954 votes after 20 rounds of counting, with 70,044 votes, while RJD’s Binod Mishra trails at 63,090, according to Election Commission data, as of 4 pm.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Thakur said, “This is like a dream. People have a lot of expectations of me... This will be my first term as an MLA, and I will do my best for my constituency... I will serve my people as their daughter... I can only see Alinagar right now and how I can work them.”

She went on to say that she has maintained “a diary” while visiting the constituency containing the thing “she felt was not right,” adding, “Whatever shortcomings exist in my constituency, I want to address them. Over the next five years, I want my work to prove that the trust placed in such a young candidate was justified. This is what I’m planning for the future.”

She said that the biggest concern is the condition of rural roads and “people are troubled” about it ,“so fixing that will be a priority.”

The broader trends point to a strong performance by the BJP-JD(U) alliance, buoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide appeal.

ECI data at 3 pm continued to indicate a strong edge for the ruling NDA, with the BJP ahead in 92 seats and the JD(U) leading in 83. Chirag Paswan’s LJP was also performing well, holding leads in 20 of the 29 seats it contested.

On the opposition side, the Mahagathbandhan lagged behind, with the RJD leading in just 26 seats and the Congress in four, according to the Election Commission.

For chief minister Nitish Kumar, who has been at the helm for nearly 20 years, this election is widely seen as a test of political longevity and public confidence. While he once earned the title “Sushashan Babu” for steering Bihar away from what was often called the “jungle raj,” recent years have seen signs of voter fatigue and criticism over his shifting alliances. Despite all that, today’s trends suggest that voters may once again be backing his governance model.