Home / India News / 'Felt like Diwali': BJP leader fires gunshots to mark PM's 9 pm call

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Over-enthusiastic Manju Tiwari, who hails from the district’s Moti Sagar area, took her husband’s licensed pistol and opened fire in the sky to support PM Modi’s diya-lighting call on Sunday evening. (ANI)
         

In a bizarre incident, a female BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district took PM Modi’s call to light diyas too far. 

On Sunday at 9 pm, when the nation switched off lights and lit up candles and diyas as urged by the Prime Minister, BJP’s Mahila Morcha president in Balramlpur fired gunshots in the air.

Over-enthusiastic Manju Tiwari, who hails from the district’s Moti Sagar area, took her husband’s licensed pistol and opened fire in the sky to support PM Modi’s diya-lighting call. 

A video of Tiwari’s gunshot stunt went viral on social media after which the local police came into action. The Tiwari couple first took to lighting diyas and candles at their residence but later Manju’s husband gave her his pistol and asked her to open fire as he recorded her video and shared it on social media.  

In an apology, Manju said the atmosphere felt like it was Diwali which got her excited.  

“I saw the entire city illuminating with candles & earthen lamps. I felt like it was Diwali & fired in the air out of jubilation. I accept my mistake & apologise for it,” the leader said.

“It was because of over-excitement that I opened fire in the sky with the revolver. I apologize if anyone is hurt with my act. I am a disciplined party worker,” she added.  

Manju Tiwari has been booked under the Arms Act. Her husband Omprakash runs an NGO and works as a contractor. The license of his pistol has also been cancelled. Sources said that the BJP was contemplating action against Tiwari. 

“Last night Manju Tiwari, the BJP leader fired in air with her video of the celebratory firing going viral on social media. A case has been registered against Tiwari in Nagar Kotwali under section 286 of the IPC (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance),” Balrampur Superintendent of Police Arvind Mishra said.

