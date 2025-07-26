Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Female cop dies by suicide in Delhi's Rohini, probe underway

PTI |
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 06:57 am IST

The officer said that the sub-inspector's brother found the main door locked from inside and forced entry by breaking the wire mesh. 

A 29-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Rohini on Friday, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Savita, a 2021-batch sub-inspector posted at Aman Vihar police station in outer Delhi, (Representational Image)(Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
The deceased, identified as Savita, a 2021-batch sub-inspector posted at Aman Vihar police station in outer Delhi, (Representational Image)(Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Savita, a 2021-batch sub-inspector posted at Aman Vihar police station in outer Delhi, was found hanging at her home in Sector-11 in Rohini, he said.

"An information regarding the incident was received on Friday afternoon from the Sector-11 area. The woman, a native of Chhara village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, lived in a third-floor flat in Rohini," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

The officer said that the sub-inspector's brother found the main door locked from inside and forced entry by breaking the wire mesh. He found her hanging from the ceiling fan and immediately brought her down.

"Further inquest proceedings are being carried out under Section 174 CrPC. No suicide note has been recovered so far," the officer said, adding that the body has been preserved for post-mortem examination.

The police are speaking to Savita's family members and colleagues to ascertain the possible reason behind the extreme step.

The circumstances leading to her death are under investigation, and her mobile phone and personal belongings have been seized for forensic examination, the officer added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Female cop dies by suicide in Delhi's Rohini, probe underway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On