'Feudal': BJP slams Sonia Gandhi for calling President Murmu 'poor thing'

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Friday stoked a controversy over her reaction to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of the Parliament, calling her a “poor thing”. President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.(Sansad TV)

"The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi told reporters.

Union minister and BJP president JP Nadda slammed the Congress parliamentary party chairperson over her remark.

“Former Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi’s use of the phrase “poor thing” to refer to the President is deeply disrespectful and underscores the opposition’s continued disregard for the dignity of the highest constitutional office. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident,” Nadda said on X.

“While the President was highlighting the government’s achievements, the opposition—driven by its feudal mindset—chose instead to mock the empowerment of backward classes and women, a transformation brought about under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” he added.

“I condemn the comments made by Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders. Our President, a tribal woman, is not weak... Droupadi Murmu has worked extensively for the country and society and they cannot even imagine the kind of work she has done... They should apologise to her,” Union minister Kiren Rijiju said.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X,"Sonia Gandhi referring to the President as a 'poor thing' demeans the high office and reflects her feudal mindset. This is not the first time the Congress has ridiculed the first tribal woman to hold the highest constitutional office in the country."

President Murmu's joint address to Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu's address kickstarted the Budget session of Parliament.

“My government is working with the Saturation Approach, so nobody is left in the journey of Vikshit Bharat... We have only one aim to become Viksit Bharat,” she said.

The President lauded the government for taking steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector.

"The country has taken several historic steps to protect the country's borders and ensure internal security.... The govt has also taken steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector. From Make in India, we have moved to make for the world..." she said.

"The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project has been completed and now the country will be connected by railway line from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. India's metro rail network has now crossed the 1000-kilometre milestone. India has the world's third-largest metro network," President Murmu stated in her address.

