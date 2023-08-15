Tiranga FM and Ministry of Culture’s grand salute to India’s 76th year of Independence

The fervour of India’s 76th Independence Day reached unprecedented heights as Fever FM, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, transformed into ‘Tiranga FM’ from August 12 to 15. As the revelries contibue today, it is essential to reflect on the harmonious synergy that painted our nation’s auditory canvas with hues of unity, diversity, and undying patriotism. Param Vir Chakra recipient Yogendra Singh Yadav shared his tales of valour.

For four riveting days, the station, backed by the Ministry of Culture’s vision, crafted a 76-hour marathon live radio broadcast. This monumental effort captivated millions, with 76 RJs symbolizing the unique tapestry that is India. Each voice, each story, accentuated our nation’s spirit and cultural richness.

A star-studded ensemble further illuminated the occasion. Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham shared heartfelt messages. Sports legends Virendra Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir recounted tales of national pride. However, it was the presence of the esteemed Paramveer Chakra recipient, Subedar Major Yogendra Yadav, that stirred deep emotions with his tales of valour and dedication resonating with the ethos of independent India.

Tiranga FM, under the ministry’s guidance, ensured that true heroes of our nation were never forgotten. A moving tribute to 7600 martyrs served as a reminder of the sacrifices that paved our path to freedom.

On the morning on August 15, Tiranga FM’s tribute reached its zenith capturing the collective national sentiment. The grand finale, filled with anthems, songs, and stories, encapsulated the spirit of free India.

The combined efforts of Tiranga FM and the Ministry of Culture served as a melodic testament to India’s strength, diversity, and unity. This collaboration has indeed set a precedent, ensuring that the melodies of Independence Day will forever move in harmony with the heartbeat of India.

Talking about the assocaition, Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, shares, “FM radio has always been a potent conduit, connecting with diverse sections of society seamlessly. Ministry of Culture congratulates Fever FM’s ingenious move to rebrand itself as Tiranga FM and orchestrate a staggering 76-hour uninterrupted broadcast featuring 75 RJs and notable celebrities. We are delighted to celebrate Azadi ka amrit mahotsav and under this a tribute to stories of 7600 bravehearts who have sacrificed for our nation is luadable. This unique initiative under Har Ghar Tiranga will prove as a testament to the power of radio in fostering national pride and unity.”

Param Vir Chakra recipient Yogendra Singh Yadav, who culminated the Fever Marathon shares, “Fever FM consistently leads the charge in nation-building endeavors, and their transformation to Tiranga FM is yet another shining example of their commitment. Being involved in such an esteemed and inventive initiative is both a privilege and an honor. This move is a blend of creativity and patriotism, and I’m proud to be associated with it.”