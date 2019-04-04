Few bad people not symbol of nation: Dalai Lama

India is a country where religious harmony has existed for centuries and a few incidents of violence cannot become symbolic of the entire nation, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said on Thursday.

Asked about an alleged attack on a Muslim family in Gurugram recently, he said at a press conference in Delhi that he would like to take a “wider view”.

He said a few mischievous people were present in all communities, including the Buddhists. “There are always a few mischievous people, but that does not mean it is a symbol of that nation,” he said.

For thousands of years, religious harmony has existed in India, and the small Parsi community has been living in peace in a big city like Mumbai, he said. “So, that is an example of what India is.... Also, I have never heard, among Indian Muslim community, problems among Shia and Sunni sects. But, in the next country, in the very name of Shia and Sunni, people are killing each other.”

He added, “India should make some efforts to reduce conflict in the name of religion the world over.”

The Dalai Lama was in New Delhi for the launch of a SEE learning programme, a comprehensive framework for cultivation of social, emotional and ethical competencies, in association with Emory University.

