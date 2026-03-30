Fewer summer flights as DGCA links nod to current ground capacity of airlines

Airlines in India will operate fewer flights this summer, after aviation authorities trimmed their schedule expansion plans and linked flight approvals to their present ground capacity, as against projected capacity, senior officials said on Sunday. Representational image. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to approve around 22,600 flights a week during the summer schedule – effective from March 29 till October 31, a drop from 25,610 flights last year and 24,275 in 2024, said people aware of the plan.

“The government asked airlines not to overschedule flights based on aircraft that have not yet been delivered, a move that largely led to at least 12% reduction in flights in the upcoming summer schedule compared to last year,” said a senior official in the aviation ministry.

A clutch of factors are expected to have played a role in the deep cuts – the mayhem wrought by IndiGo’s mismanagement in December when 5,500flights were cancelled, revamped Flight Duty Time Limitation (FTDL) rules that cut a crew-member’s working hours and the disruptions to aviation wrought by the Iran War that has not only kicked up jet fuel costs, but also forced carriers to take longer routes to affect the conflict-torn region.

Airlines typically prepare schedules in advance and include flights planned on aircraft expected to be delivered in the coming months, a ministry official said. “However, this time, the government asked carriers to include only those flights that can be operated with aircraft already available,” added the official, who asked not to be named.

Carriers usually ask for flight slots based on projections of new aircraft that they expect to receive deliveries of every month. However, instead of accommodating schedules with these projections in mind, authorities have said carriers can seek permission to operate more flights after new jets are delivered.

“When you get the aircraft, you can ask for more flights and we will allow it,” a second ministryofficial said.

“The lower number of flights in the summer schedule is intentional and moderated by the government, and not necessarily due to reduced demand,” said the official cited above, who also asked not to be named.