Fight menace of single use plastic, PM Narendra Modi writes to village heads

Furthering his campaign against single-use plastic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to 760 village heads of Varanasi urging them to make their respective areas completely free of such plastic under Swachchata hi sewa (Sanitation is service) programme between September 11 and October 2.

Dated September 9, the district administration received the letter on September 10 and forwarded it to village heads, said District Magistrate Surendra Singh.

“Nowadays, the plastic pollution has increased with the growing use of plastic. Plastic pollution has negative impact on the whole environment. I have appealed to the people on Independence Day to stop using single use of plastic. There is an urgent need to stop it. At the same time, there is also need to collect and dispose the plastic garbage scattered in environment. But this campaign will succeed only when it becomes a mass campaign and everyone connects with it,’ the Prime Minister wrote.

Through the letter, the PM called upon all village heads to apprise every individual about threats of single use of plastic. “I want to call upon to spread awareness about the dangers of single use of plastic. You motivate every person to take resolution to make their village completely free from plastic waste by October 2,” the PM wrote

The Prime Minister also calls for the waste to be collected with the help of administration also to be disposed of safely adding “this will make our village, city, school, and environment completely free from plastic waste by Diwali.”

This is the second time the Prime Minister has reached out to village heads. Earlier, in June, he had written to them advocating water conservation.

