e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fighting Covid-19: Bengaluru based group leads the way

Fighting Covid-19: Bengaluru based group leads the way

The group Startups vs Covid-19 supports the government and citizens during in tiding over the coronavirus crisis.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Policeman wearing coronavirus-themed helmets charge at bike rider during an awareness programme amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru, on March 31.
Policeman wearing coronavirus-themed helmets charge at bike rider during an awareness programme amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru, on March 31. (PTI Photo)
         

As coronavirus disease Covid-19 spreads across India and the world, there is no dearth of kindness and good samaritans.

Many such groups have taken upon themselves to help people and the government in fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

One such group is Startups vs Covid-19, a Bengaluru-based group of entrepreneurs and professionals from sectors like healthcare, technology, social sector, and government.

The initiative started with 4-5 people, and now boasts of 600 members.

“We are a group of entrepreneurs and problem solvers, and our mission is to support the government and citizens during this crisis. We wear multiple hats, ranging from being policy advocates; to building a taskforce that the government and citizens can rely on,” said Mekin Maheshwari, ex-Flipkart executive turned social entrepreneur who is the original founder of the group.

Startups vs Covid-19 has adopted muli-pronged strategy to check the spread of the disease, scale up the testing infrastructure, prepare for the next stage (Stage 3) of the outbreak and ensure supplies for healthcare professionals.

To help in checking the spread of coronavirus, the group advocates for lockdown and building applications to reduce contact tracing. It has also pushed for imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC which stops people from assembling in an area.

To scale testing, Startups vs Covid-19 advocates telemedicine, building multi-scale testing and increasing testing infrastructure.

The group has also launched a helpline where patients can consult with doctors without stepping out of the house and risking themselves. The vast pool of experts has enabled the group in building various applications, such as a portal for citizens to report symptoms and a heatmap of the infection based on symptoms reported by doctors.

tags
top news
PM Modi to hold video conference with all CMs tomorrow over coronavirus
PM Modi to hold video conference with all CMs tomorrow over coronavirus
Amit Shah reworks Kashmir’s domicile law, includes residents for 15 yrs
Amit Shah reworks Kashmir’s domicile law, includes residents for 15 yrs
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Coronavirus lockdown sees Hyundai Motor India record 20 percent drop in sales
Coronavirus lockdown sees Hyundai Motor India record 20 percent drop in sales
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news