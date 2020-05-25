e-paper
Film set vandalised by right-wing group, Kerala CM promises strong action

Film set vandalised by right-wing group, Kerala CM promises strong action

May 25, 2020
Ramesh Babu
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government on Monday constituted a special investigation team (SIT), headed by Ernakulam rural superintendent of police (SP) K Karthick, to probe the attack on a film set by a little known right-wing group, Antharashtra Hindu Parishad (AHA), a day before.

The film set, a replica of a church, erected near a temple at Aluva in Kerala’s central Ernakulam district, was demolished on Sunday night by a group of people owing allegiance to AHA and later they posted a video of the attack on social media.

The under-production Malayalam film, Minnal Murali, was set to be released in August, but will be delayed because of the lockdown restrictions, which were imposed in end-March to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, and also because of Sunday’s attack.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have condemned the attack and sought strict action against the perpetrators.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said action would be taken against those responsible for the “despicable act”. Many bodies related to the film industry also condemned the attack.

The film’s director, Basil Joseph, said they had obtained the permission from the panchayat, the temple body, and the irrigation department before erecting the set to shoot the concluding scenes of the movie, starring actor Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

“We have heard of movie sets being vandalised by religious fanatics in some parts of north India. Sad, now it is happening here in Kerala,” Tovino wrote in a social media post.

Locals said some fringe outfits had expressed reservation over setting up the set, that too a replica of the church, near a temple. Police said assailants have been identified and they would be arrested soon.

