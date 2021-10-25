‘Filmmakers to take prior permission for shooting objectionable scenes’

Filmmakers will have to take prior permission for shooting “objectionable scenes” including those that may hurt the “religious sentiments”, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday a day after Bajrang Dal men vandalised the set of web series Ashram 3 in Bhopal on Sunday.

The men threw ink on filmmaker Prakash Jha and thrashed a few crew members after chasing them while accusing them of including obscene scenes and hurting the sentiments of Hindus in the series. Police have taken four people under preventive custody but have not filed any first information report (FIR) in this regard.

Mishra said the state government is laying down guidelines under which filmmakers will have to take prior permission before filming “objectionable scenes” from the concerned district administration. He also objected to an advertisement showing two women celebrating Karva Chauth and added he has spoken to the state police for required action. “Today, they are showing two women celebrating Karva Chauth, and tomorrow, they will come up with an advertisement that two men are getting married. We cannot allow anyone to show such objectionable content.”

Mishra questioned why film and advertisement makers were “targeting” Sanatan Dharma and added why don’t they make any ads on other religious traditions and places.

In November 2020, Mishra announced a team of officers will check scenes and content before shootings at religious and heritage places. He made the announcement after a kissing scene of the web series Suitable Boy was filmed at Maheshwar Temple in Khargone district.

Officials said draft guidelines were being prepared for shootings at religious places.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attacked the state government over the attack on Jha. “Prakash Jha is a renowned filmmaker and police protection should have been provided to him.” He questioned till when will the state’s residents bear the atrocities of goons, who he alleged enjoyed chief minister Shivraj Chauhan and Mishra’s patronage. “RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)’ Bajrang Dal has become an organisation of goons.”