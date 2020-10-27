e-paper
Final testing on to check if Ram temple pillars could last 1000 years

This tests are being conducted under guidance of technical experts of Larsen and Toubro and IIT Chennai.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
A foundation pillar of the Ram temple in Ayodhya being tested with a vertical load.
A foundation pillar of the Ram temple in Ayodhya being tested with a vertical load.(Ravinder Singh/Hindustan)
         

Testing of pillars to be used for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is now in its final stages. Among other things the testing is to determine if the pillars would last a thousand years, experts said.

In the presence of experts on Monday, around 700 tonnes of weight was put on 12 foundation pillars from the top and from the sides to test their strength and durability.

The scientists will also test whether the Ram temple’s foundation will be able to withstand an earthquake or be able to survive in case the Saryu river changes its course. Ayodhya is situated on the banks of river Saryu.

This tests are being conducted under guidance of technical experts of Larsen and Toubro and IIT Chennai. Almost all data related with the testing has been sent to IIT Chennai for analysis.

The IIT experts will send the final report related to all tests carried out till date and would also test if the foundation pillars will be able to survive for 1000 years, experts said.

If required, further tests might also be carried out on suggestion of IIT, experts said.

“Most of the testing work is over and a report has been sent to IIT Chennai. Now, IIT experts are carrying out further laboratory tests on the basis of data sent by the technical team of Larsen and Toubro. We are waiting for the IIT’s report,” said Mahant Kamal Nayas Das.

Kamal Nayan is successor-designate to Mahant Ntirya Gopal Das, chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

Around 12 pillars, a metre-long in diameter, have been laid 100 feet below the ground. These pillars are being subjected to various tests to check their strength and durability.

Around 1,200 pillars will be laid about 100 feet below the surface to prepare the temple’s foundation. In technical terms, this process is called piling.

After this testing work is over, remaining pillars will be laid. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on September 11 last had started the piling work for testing the foundation pillars.

“Before starting construction work of Ram mandir the trust wants to ensure that the temple’s foundation is rock solid and could last for the next 1,000 years,” said Kamal Nayan Das.

Stones for construction of Ram mandir will be sourced from mines of Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. According to experts, pink stones of Bansi Paharpur are considered most durable and can last for more than 1,000 years.

