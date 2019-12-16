e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / India News / Finance minister invites citizens’ inputs for Union Budget 2020-21

Finance minister invites citizens’ inputs for Union Budget 2020-21

The Finance minister started her pre-budget consultations from Monday with the stakeholder Groups from Digital Economy, Fintech and Start-ups.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2019 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the first pre-Budget consultation with capital market representatives in New Delhi on Monday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the first pre-Budget consultation with capital market representatives in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday invited ideas and suggestions for the Budget 2020-21 from citizens through the website mygov.in to make the budget-making process “participative and inclusive”.

“Those wishing to give inputs on #Budget2020 please do so using @mygovindia - Inviting Ideas and Suggestions for Union Budget 2020-2021,” she tweeted. The Budget is expected to be presented on February 1, a Saturday.

This year too, the Ministry [of finance] looks forward to hearing from you on your suggestions for the Union Budget which will be presented in Parliament in the upcoming session, her message to citizens said. The last date for submissions of suggestions is January 20, 2020.

“We seek your valuable ideas to continue the tradition of the Union Budget incorporating the citizens’ aspirations,” it said. Citizens can submit their suggestions either directly in the comments box or attach a PDF document by using specific hashtags -- #IncomeTax #Finance #Farmers #Agriculture #Health #Education #Environment #WaterConservation #GST #Employment #Entrepreneurship #Railways #Infrastructure #Others

The Finance minister also started her pre-budget consultations from Monday with the stakeholder Groups from Digital Economy, Fintech and Start-ups.

“The main areas of discussion during the aforesaid meeting included data issues such as use of Big Data technology, phenomena by analysing large data sets, Use of Big Data Technology for SME Sector and unleashing the power of Big Data for Public Governance,” a finance ministry statement said.

Other issues that dominated the discussion included digital infrastructure and role of government, regulation of digital economy especially in privacy, financial regulation , ease of doing business environment for start-ups , infrastructure gaps for digital India and taxation issues, it said.

The industry representatives raised issues related to the sector, including incentives for encouraging setting up of data centres, fiscal incentives for data localisation, incentives for pushing digital penetration in rural areas, corporate guarantee to start-ups for competing with other nations, rationalisation of minimum alternate tax rate, tax exemption for start-up units, creation of specific agency for looking after cross border financial crimes, increasing women employment (gender dividend in skill development), training youth in skill development along with international internships and incentivising research and development within India.

The meeting was chaired by Sitharaman and attended by minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur, finance secretary Rajeev Kumar, economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty, revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, department of electronics and information technology secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney, department of telecommunications Anshu Prakash, Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) chairman Pramod Chandra Mody, Central Board of Indirect Tax and Custom (CBIC) PK Das and chief economic advisor K.V. Subramanian.

Industry participants included Deepak Acharya, Global Chief Legal Officer (CLO), Wipro Ltd, Mandeep Singh Puri, chairman, Electronic and Computer Software Export Promotion Council, Dheeraj P Sharma, director, IIM Rohtak, George Paul CEO, MAIT, Ashish Aggarwal, head of public policy, Nasscom, Suneel Maggo, president, Chamber of Start-ups, Industries and Entrepreneur (India) Council, Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Deepa Mani, professor, Indian School of Business and Hari Om Rai, CMD, Lava International Ltd.

tags
top news
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news