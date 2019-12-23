e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / India News / ‘Barred by confidentiality pact’: Govt declines Swiss Bank a/c info under RTI

‘Barred by confidentiality pact’: Govt declines Swiss Bank a/c info under RTI

India had in September got the first set of Swiss bank account details of its nationals under a new automatic information exchange pact.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2019 19:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
India is among 75 countries with which Switzerland’s Federal Tax Administration (FTA) has exchanged information on financial accounts within the framework of global standards on AEOI or Automatic Exchange of Information.
India is among 75 countries with which Switzerland’s Federal Tax Administration (FTA) has exchanged information on financial accounts within the framework of global standards on AEOI or Automatic Exchange of Information.(REUTERS)
         

The Finance Ministry has declined to share Swiss bank accounts details of Indians saying it is covered under “confidentiality provisions” of a tax treaty signed between India and Switzerland.

In reply to an RTI query, the ministry also refused to disclose the details of black money received from other foreign countries.

“Information exchanged under such tax agreements is covered under confidentiality provisions of respective agreements. Thus, disclosure of tax related information and information sought/obtained from foreign governments is exempted under section 8 (1) (a) and 8 (1) (f) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act,” it said in response to the RTI application filed by this PTI journalist.

The section 8 (1) (a) bars disclosure of information “which would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State, relation with foreign State or lead to incitement of an offence”.

The other section exempts disclosure of “information received in confidence from foreign government”.

The ministry was asked to provide the details of information received from Switzerland related to accounts of Indians in banks there. It was also asked to provide the details of information received from foreign countries on black money, including details of such cases shared with India.

India had in September got the first set of Swiss bank account details of its nationals under a new automatic information exchange pact.

India is among 75 countries with which Switzerland’s Federal Tax Administration (FTA) has exchanged information on financial accounts within the framework of global standards on AEOI or Automatic Exchange of Information.

It is feared that many Indians might have closed their accounts after a global crackdown on black money led to Switzerland buckling under international pressure to open its banking sector for scrutiny to clear the long-held perception of Swiss banks being safe haven for undisclosed funds.

Switzerland agreed to AEOI with India after a long process, including review of necessary legal framework in India on data protection and confidentiality.

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), that was one of the three institutes commissioned in 2011 by the then UPA government to conduct a study on black money, has estimated wealth accumulated outside India between USD 384 billion and USD 490 billion during the period 1980 to 2010.

Another institute -- National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM) -- had in its findings said the results of estimation suggest that total illicit outflow at the present value (including opportunity cost) from India in the reform period (1990-2008) is Rs 9,41,837 crore (USD 216.48 billion).

Importantly, illicit outflows from the country are estimated on average to 10 per cent of the estimated unaccounted income.

During the period 1997-2009, illicit financial flows out of the country have been in the range of 0.2% to 7.4% of GDP, according to the National Institute of Public Policy and Finance (NIPFP).

These study reports of the NIPFP, NCAER and NIFM were received by the government on December 30, 2013, July 18, 2014, and August 21, 2014, respectively.

The findings of these reports were made public by the Standing Committee on Finance in its preliminary report submitted in the Parliament in March this year. PTI AKV SMN

tags
top news
LIVE | PM congratulates Hemant Soren for Jharkhand win
LIVE | PM congratulates Hemant Soren for Jharkhand win
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
‘Confidentiality pact’: Govt declines Swiss Bank account info under RTI
‘Confidentiality pact’: Govt declines Swiss Bank account info under RTI
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Team India selection: Bumrah returns, Rohit rested for Sri Lanka series
Team India selection: Bumrah returns, Rohit rested for Sri Lanka series
Three or free: Mercedes launches time-bound car service facility
Three or free: Mercedes launches time-bound car service facility
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LiveCTET Answer key 2019Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant SorenTanhaji The Unsung WarriorChristmas Bizarre Hair TrendDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

india news