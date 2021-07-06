‘Finance ministry, Infosys resolving glitches’: Anurag Thakur on new tax portal

Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the Centre flagged concerns in the new income tax filing portal with officials of IT major Infosys and urged them to address the shortcomings.

Thakur said that Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with the officials of Infosys where she told them to repair the glitches with the new IT portal as soon as possible. “Income tax officials are in regular touch with the Infosys team to work on all shortcomings,” Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further added that income tax officials have sat with the Infosys team to address the issues faced by the taxpayers.

Thakur’s response comes after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the government failed to achieve the objective of giving citizens a new income tax portal even after spending ₹4,200 crore. Tharoor took to Twitter and said that the new income tax portal is a ‘mess’ due to its glitches.

The parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram said that the Chartered Accountants in All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) apprised him that due to the glitches they faced a ‘longer than usual login time’ and also called the portal ‘disastrous’.

Sitharaman last month flagged concerns about the new IT portal to Infosys officials and told them to solve the issues as soon as possible asking them to make the portal ‘more humane and user-friendly.’