e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Financial situation challenging’: Air India after sending staff on leave without pay

‘Financial situation challenging’: Air India after sending staff on leave without pay

Air India has introduced the Leave Without Pay (LWP) Scheme on July 14, 2020.

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 08:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Air India’ Leave Without Pay (LWP) Scheme primarily enables employees to avail of the benefits of proceeding on leave without pay on a voluntary basis.
Air India’ Leave Without Pay (LWP) Scheme primarily enables employees to avail of the benefits of proceeding on leave without pay on a voluntary basis. (HT File Photo)
         

Air India on Friday said that its financial situation is very challenging and is taking recourse to several initiatives with a view to ensuring the continuance of its operations.

Air India has introduced the Leave Without Pay (LWP) Scheme on July 14, 2020. The scheme primarily enables employees to avail of the benefits of proceeding on leave without pay on a voluntary basis.

“The LWP scheme has been introduced for grant of leave without pay and allowances for permanent employees for a period of six months/two years, which is extendable up to 5 years,” Air India said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
First phase trial of Covaxin, India’s Covid-19 vaccine, starts on 375 people: Report
First phase trial of Covaxin, India’s Covid-19 vaccine, starts on 375 people: Report
Coronavirus crisis: A million that changed India in countless ways
Coronavirus crisis: A million that changed India in countless ways
LIVE: India records 34,884 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: India records 34,884 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Day after killing Jaish commander, forces gun down 3 terrorists in Shopian
Day after killing Jaish commander, forces gun down 3 terrorists in Shopian
Delhi’s active Covid-19 cases among lowest in top affected cities
Delhi’s active Covid-19 cases among lowest in top affected cities
Paratroopers’ dive over Ladakh mountains wows nation, netizens say ‘josh is high’
Paratroopers’ dive over Ladakh mountains wows nation, netizens say ‘josh is high’
‘Financial situation challenging’: Air India after sending staff on leave without pay
‘Financial situation challenging’: Air India after sending staff on leave without pay
Covid update: USA on India’s testing; Aishwarya Rai hospitalised; ICU stats
Covid update: USA on India’s testing; Aishwarya Rai hospitalised; ICU stats
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In