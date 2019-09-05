NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela faces FIR for ‘discrepancies’ in final citizens’ list

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:19 IST

Two cases were registered against National Register of Citizens (NRC) state coordinator Prateek Hajela and unknown NRC officials for alleged “discrepancies” in the final NRC list published on August 31, Assam police said on Thursday.

A businessman and indigenous Muslim students organization -- All Assam Goriya-Moriya Yuva Chatra Parishad (AAGMYCP) -- filed separate FIRs against Hajela in Dibrugarh and Guwahati, police said.

Guwahati Police Commissioner, Deepak Kumar, said, “We have registered a case on Thursday under sections 167, 506 and 34 of the IPC, after a complaint from an organization.”

While section 167 pertains to a public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury, section 34 deals with criminal act done by several persons furthering the intent and section 506 is for criminal intimidation.

The indigenous organization alleged that “even when people had correct documents NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela intentionally excluded the names of Goriya, Moriya and many indigenous sons of soil”.

The complaint names Hajela and unknown NRC officials.

In Dibrugarh, the police registered a case on the complaint of a businessman Chandan Mazumdar, who was upset over his exclusion even as his mother made it to the list, against Hajela and other NRC Seva Kendra officials.

In his complaint to the police, Mazumder said their names have been excluded intentionally “with a criminal conspiracy by Shri Prateek Hajela, IAS, State Coordinator NRC and NSK team disobeying law with intent to cause injury by framing an incorrect document,” the complaint said.

Mazumder, 51, said his family settled in Dibrugarh in 1947. “My mother’s name is in the list but my family, including me, my wife and my son are out,” he said. Like his mother, Mazumder’s younger brother Piku Mazumder made it to the list, while his other brother Chanchal Mazumder has been rejected. “We all ‘sought inclusion through our mother’s document,” Mazumdar said.

“We have registered a case on Tuesday after a complaint against Prateek Hajela and NRC seva Kendra officials. We will investigate the allegations,” said a senior police official in Dibrugarh district, adding that case has been registered under section 166, 167 and 120(B) of the IPC. The section 120 (B) pertains to criminal conspiracy.

Responding to the FIRs, an NRC official said, “the inclusion or exclusion of names was the prerogative of the local officers who scrutinised the documents.”

Assam Chief Secretary Alok Kumar refused to comment on registration of the case against 1995 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi of the Congress had appointed Madhya Pradesh native Hajela as NRC state coordinator for updating the citizenship roll in 2013 on direction of the Supreme Court.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the document and 19,06,657 excluded, the NRC State Coordinator’s office had said on August 31.

