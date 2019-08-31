In Assam NRC final list, over 19 lakh people excluded

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:54 IST

Ending four years of painstaking work and a four decade old demand seeking detection of illegal immigrants, the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam, which was updated after 68 years, was made public on Saturday.

According to details made available by the state coordinator for NRC Prateek Hajela, a total of 19,06,657 applicants, of the 33 million who had applied to be included in the list that identifies Indian citizens, failed to make the final cut.

“It has been found that a total of 3,11,21,004 number of people are found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC leaving out 19,06,657 numbers of people, including those who did not submit claims,” a press statement issued by NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said.

The final NRC is a supplementary list of inclusion or exclusion of those applicants whose names were not included in earlier drafts, those who faced objections on their inclusions or those who were called for hearings that took place since July this year, despite being in earlier drafts.

“The entire process of NRC update has been meticulously carried out in an objective and transparent manner. Adequate opportunity of being heard has been given to all persons at every stage of the process,” Hajela said.

Applicants were able to check their status at NRC sewa kendras (NSKs) and offices of circle officers and deputy commissioners or log on to the NRC official site.

Thousands of applicants reached their nearest NSKs across the state early on Saturday morning and queued up to take a look at the final list to know their fate.

Security had been beefed up and 218 companies of central paramilitary forces were deployed to maintain peace. There was no report of any untoward incident after the final list was made public at 10 am.

Contrary to speculations and erroneous reports, the Centre and state government have already clarified that those left out of the final NRC won’t be declared foreigners.

They would have the option of filing appeals within 120 days in foreigners’ tribunals (FTs) which will decide on their citizenship status based on provisions of Foreigners Act, 1946, and Foreigner (Tribunals) Order, 1964.

The ruling BJP in the state has denounced the draft claiming many genuine Indians have been left out while illegal immigrants have been included. Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had indicated earlier that the government might use legislative means to correct “anomalies” in the final NRC

“There is no need to celebrate publication of the final list as we don’t consider it a historic document. It is just the end of a phase for us. We are already thinking about an alternative mechanism to detect illegal immigrants,” senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Friday.

BJP’s coalition partner, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which was part of the Assam Agitation of 1979-85 against foreigners before transforming into a political party after signing of the Assam Accord, expressed surprise at the number of exclusions, which it felt should have been higher.

“We were deeply involved with the NRC process since beginning and along with people of Assam were expecting a foreigner-free and correct final list. But all of us feel disappointed today as only 19,06,657 people have been excluded. We are not satisfied,” said AGP president Atul Bora.

Opposition Congress stated that publication of the final list would end decades-old doubt that millions of illegal immigrants are residing in Assam and would also stop harassment of people dubbed as foreigner merely on suspicion.

“There would be several among the 1.9 million who are genuine Indians. Their names didn’t get included due to variety of factors and ex-parte orders, not getting notices for hearings on time, minor discrepancy in names etc. We will provide legal aid to all genuine Indians,” senior Congressman and leader of opposition in Assam assembly, Debabrata Saikia, said.

The NRC, first prepared only for Assam in 1951, was updated since 2015 following directions from the Supreme Court.

The demand for identification of illegal immigrants, deletion of their names from voter lists and deportation started in 1979, with AASU, spearheading a 6-year agitation.

The complete draft of NRC released in July, 2018 had left out 4 million applicants. An additional list released in June this year, had excluded 1,00,000 more taking the total tally to 4.1 million.

While majority of those left out of the earlier lists had filed claims seeking inclusion in the final NRC, nearly 4,00,000 of them didn’t. NRC authorities had gone through their claims one more time before releasing the final list—which included names of 2.2 million applicants missing from earlier drafts.

