FIR against Union minister over ‘terrorist’ remarks against Rahul

An FIR has been registered against Union minister of state for railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu for allegedly making a derogatory remark against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, home minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday. In response to the FIR registered against him, Bittu said he stands by his comments and is not afraid of police complaints (PTI)

On September 15, Bittu had allegedly referred Rahul as “the number one terrorist in the country” during a public address. The complaint was filed by Congress’s party workers.

Parameshwara said political leaders must not cross boundaries, especially with statements that can incite public anger. “There is a cause for this action as he (Ravneet Singh Bittu) made a statement that Rahul Gandhi is a terrorist. Naturally, we cannot tolerate that. There was a complaint, and an FIR has been registered,” said Parameshwara while addressing the media.

In response to the FIR registered against him, Bittu said he stands by his comments and is not afraid of police complaints. “Congress always tries to intimidate by filing FIRs and police cases. I am not at all concerned. Whatever Rahul Gandhi has said about the conditions of Sikhs in India, how can I subscribe to that view,” he said.

The complaint against the BJP leader was lodged at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru on Wednesday. “The FIR was registered under sections 353 (2) (making, publishing or circulating a statement or report with false information, rumours, or alarming news), 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot- if rioting be committed; if not committed) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at High Grounds police station here,” a police officer said.

The contentious remarks were made by Bittu on September 15 during a media interaction. While speaking about Rahul Gandhi’s statements, Bittu alleged that certain groups had backed Gandhi, including terrorists. “They tried to use Muslims to divide, but did not succeed. Now they are trying to divide Sikhs. The most wanted people of this country had given statements even before Rahul Gandhi reacted. (Later) even terrorists supported and hailed Rahul Gandhi’s remarks. When such people are supporting him (Rahul Gandhi), then he is the number one terrorist of the country,” he said.

Ravneet Singh Bittu, a three-time Congress MP, had switched allegiances to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a move that drew widespread criticism from his former colleagues.

An FIR has been filed against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal over a separate incident involving derogatory remarks about Rahul Gandhi. The FIR was registered after Yatnal made personal attacks on him, questioning his religion and parentage. During a media interaction on September 14 in Nagamangala, Yatnal said, “Rahul Gandhi doesn’t even know to which religion and caste he is born; whether he was born as a Muslim, Christian or a Brahmin. His father is different (someone else) and his mother is from Italy. The great-grandson (of Jawaharlal Nehru) is like a country pistol.”

Both Bittu and Yatnal’s comments have drawn sharp criticism from the Congress, which has accused the BJP of using defamatory rhetoric to discredit its leaders. Congress leaders in Karnataka have called for immediate legal action against the two BJP politicians, with Parameshwara reiterating that law enforcement will take necessary steps to maintain peace and uphold the rule of law.

“The BJP is resorting to such statements because they are threatened by Rahul Gandhi’s growing popularity,” a senior Congress leader said on condition of anonymity. “These are deliberate attempts to provoke and mislead the public, and we trust the law will take its course.”

With PTI inputs