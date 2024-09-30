Menu Explore
FIR filed over Lawrence Bishnoi’s 'interview' inside prison

ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur
Sep 30, 2024 04:04 AM IST

The FIR was registered in Jaipur on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court recently.

The police in Rajasthan have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified people in connection with an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi that was allegedly held inside Jaipur Central Jail and aired on a private news channel last year, director general of police Utkal Ranjan Sahoo said.

Lawrence Bishnoi (File Photo)
The FIR was registered in Jaipur on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court recently. This came after a special investigation team (SIT) formed by Punjab police claimed Bishnoi was in the prison when the interview was done.

“Two interviews were aired on March 14 and March 16 last year. SIT found that one of the two interviews was recorded from Jaipur Central Jail… Bishnoi was in prison in connection with a firing case during this period. We have lodged a FIR. The high court has asked the police to submit a copy of the SIT report with all evidence on Friday,” Sahoo said.

Bishnoi was brought to Jaipur from Punjab’s Bathinda jail on a production warrant on February 15 last year for interrogation in a case of extortion. He was sent to judicial custody in Jaipur jail on March 3, 2023 and was taken to Bathinda on March 4.

After the interview was aired, then-Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava claimed Bishnoi did not give any interview when he was in Jaipur.

Assistant commissioner of police (Gandhi Nagar) Narayan Kumar Bajiya said the case will be investigated and further course of action will be taken on the basis of facts that come up during the investigation.

