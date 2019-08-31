e-paper
FIR registered against MP hospital officials

The FIR was registered at Chhatripura police station against Dr Sudhir Mahashabde, the managing director, and Dr Suhas Bande, the medical superintendent, based on a complaint by Indore’s chief medical health officer (CMHO), Dr Praveen Jadiya.

Bhopal
A first information report (FIR) was registered on Thursday against the managing director and the medical superintendent of Indore Eye hospital after 15 patients lost their sight after cataract surgeries, the police said on Friday.

Indore senior superintendent of police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said the FIR has been registered under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code.

The licence of the hospital was cancelled immediately after the incident came to light. Indore divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi has also cancelled the lease of 75,000 sq feet of land to the hospital.

The hospital building will temporarily be used as the district hospital, which is being renovated, said Tripathi.

On August 5 and 8, 15 personshad their cataracts removed as part of the National Programme for Control of Blindness.

According to police, doctors had to remove the infected eye of five patients to stop the spread of infection to the brain.

The rest of the patients are being treated at Choithram Hospital, Indore under the supervision of a doctor from Chennai.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 01:04 IST

