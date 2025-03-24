Menu Explore
Fire at housing society in Mumbai's Vidyavihar kills one, leaves several injured

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2025 09:42 AM IST

Fire department officials rescued 15 to 20 individuals from the blaze at a 13-storey high residential building

One security guard died, and another was injured after a fire broke out at a 13-storey high residential building of Takshshila Co-operative Housing Society in the Vidyavihar area of Mumbai on Monday.

Officials categorised the case as a level 2 fire for which an investigation is underway to find the exact reason for the incident. (Representative image)(HT file)
Officials categorised the case as a level 2 fire for which an investigation is underway to find the exact reason for the incident.

The deceased, Uday Gangan (43), suffered 100 per cent burn injuries and died at Rajawadi Hospital.

Sabhajit Yadav (52), who suffered 25 to 30 per cent burn injuries, is undergoing treatment, an official said.

The fire erupted around 4.35 am at the building located on Nathani Road opposite Vidyavihar station.

Fire department officials rescued 15 to 20 individuals from the blaze, which affected electric installations, household articles, wooden furniture, AC units and clothes in five flats on the first and second floors of the building.

Officials categorised the case as a level 2 fire for which an investigation is underway to find the exact reason for the incident. The blaze was brought under control by 7.33 am

Recent fire incidents in Maharashtra

On Friday, a fire broke out at a chemical plant at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's Shirvane area in Navi Mumbai, damaging machines and materials stored on the premises.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell, said, there were no casualties in the fire that erupted around 11.20 pm at a polymer company on the Thane-Belapur Road.

The blaze spread due to highly flammable chemicals, damaging machines and materials stored on the premises.

The company manufactures electrical insulation materials, epoxy products, and fibre/plastic electrical products.

Officials are conducting a probe into the incident.

A fire broke out on Thursdayat an industry near Mahakali Caves in Mumbai's Andheri area.

Earlier Thursday, a fire broke out in multiple furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The fire was controlled after fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. Inspector Dilip said the fire might have started due to a short circuit.

