Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 21, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Fire breaks out at 4-storey building near Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai

A fire broke out at Churchill chamber, a four-storeyed building near Mumbai’s Taj hotel on Sunday

india Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Fire,Mumbai fire,mumbai
Fire breaks out at a building near Mumbai’s Taj Mahal hotel.(Kunal Patil/ HT Photo)

A fire broke out on the third floor of a building located behind the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday, trapping some persons, officials said.

The fire brigade got a call around 12.17 pm of the blaze in Churchill Chamder building, located on Merry Weather Road, an official said.

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and have rescued six persons so far, he said.

“The level-2 blaze was confined to the ground plus four-storey structure which was engulfed by thick smoke,” the fire brigade official said.

“Some persons are trapped. Fire fighting and rescue operations are on,” he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 13:36 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics