Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Fire breaks out at Delhi transport office, 8 fire tenders at spot

The fire, say Delhi Fire Services, was reported at 8.38 a.m this morning.

india Updated: Jan 20, 2020 10:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The scene from the accident site. (Photo ANI)
A fire broke out at Delhi Transport Department office in Civil Lines area on Monday morning. Eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

The fire, say Delhi Fire Services, was reported at 8.38 a.m this morning.

“The fire was reported at the office of Delhi Transport Department, near Civil Lines Metro Station,” DFS Cheif Atul Garg said.

More details awaited.

