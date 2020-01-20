Fire breaks out at Delhi transport office, 8 fire tenders at spot

india

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 10:14 IST

A fire broke out at Delhi Transport Department office in Civil Lines area on Monday morning. Eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

The fire, say Delhi Fire Services, was reported at 8.38 a.m this morning.

“The fire was reported at the office of Delhi Transport Department, near Civil Lines Metro Station,” DFS Cheif Atul Garg said.

More details awaited.