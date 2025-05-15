Menu Explore
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, no casualties reported

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2025 10:46 AM IST

Eleven fire tenders rushed to the site and the fire was brought under control around 9.40 am, reported ANI citing Delhi Fire Service.

A massive fire broke out at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Delhi's Pitampura on Thursday. The fire broke out in the college's library first, reported ANI citing Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

The fire erupted at around 8.55 am in Delhi University' Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce.(Screengrab/X/@ANI)
The fire erupted at around 8.55 am in Delhi University' Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce.(Screengrab/X/@ANI)

The fire erupted at around 8.55 am and engulfed the college's first, second and third floors, according to DFS, said a PTI report.

Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames and the fire was brought under control at around 9.40 am, the report added.

Visuals from the spot show huge flames blowing out of the windows of the college and a cloud of black smoke erupting from the flames.

No casualties have been reported till now. Cooling operation is underway.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce is affiliated with Delhi University.

