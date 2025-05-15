Lucknow: 5 passengers, including 2 children, killed in fire in Bihar-Delhi bus

A devastating fire broke out on a moving bus in Lucknow early Thursday morning, killing five passengers including two children, two women, and one man. As per eyewitnesses at the time of the incident, most passengers were asleep. (HT)

The bus, which was en route from Bihar to Delhi, caught fire suddenly on the Kisan Path near Mohanlalganj around 5 AM, said local police confirming the incident

As per eyewitnesses at the time of the incident, most passengers were asleep. They woke up only after smoke began to fill the bus. shockingly, the driver reportedly broke a window and fled the scene, leaving the passengers to fend for themselves. According to eyewitness, an extra seat installed near the driver’s area obstructed the exit, causing several passengers to get trapped and fall while trying to escape.

Locals rushed to the spot after receiving news of the fire and alerted the police and fire department. Firefighters managed to control the blaze within 30 minutes, but by then, the entire bus had been reduced to ashes.

Initial police investigations have revealed that the bus’s emergency exit failed to open, which likely contributed to the high casualty count. The bus was completely destroyed in just ten minutes.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.