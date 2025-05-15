Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow: 5 passengers, including 2 children, killed in fire in Bihar-Delhi bus

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Initial police investigations have revealed that the bus’s emergency exit failed to open, which likely contributed to the high casualty count.

A devastating fire broke out on a moving bus in Lucknow early Thursday morning, killing five passengers including two children, two women, and one man.

As per eyewitnesses at the time of the incident, most passengers were asleep. (HT)
As per eyewitnesses at the time of the incident, most passengers were asleep. (HT)

The bus, which was en route from Bihar to Delhi, caught fire suddenly on the Kisan Path near Mohanlalganj around 5 AM, said local police confirming the incident

As per eyewitnesses at the time of the incident, most passengers were asleep. They woke up only after smoke began to fill the bus. shockingly, the driver reportedly broke a window and fled the scene, leaving the passengers to fend for themselves. According to eyewitness, an extra seat installed near the driver’s area obstructed the exit, causing several passengers to get trapped and fall while trying to escape.

Locals rushed to the spot after receiving news of the fire and alerted the police and fire department. Firefighters managed to control the blaze within 30 minutes, but by then, the entire bus had been reduced to ashes.

Initial police investigations have revealed that the bus’s emergency exit failed to open, which likely contributed to the high casualty count. The bus was completely destroyed in just ten minutes.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Lucknow: 5 passengers, including 2 children, killed in fire in Bihar-Delhi bus
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On