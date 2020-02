Fire breaks out at godown in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, 10 fire tenders at spot

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 02:07 IST

A fire broke out a godown in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur late Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

At least 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot in Jabalpur’s Gohalpur area.

Fire fighting operation underway.

More details awaited.